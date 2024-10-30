Retired Sony Exec Reflects on 20 Years of Camera Evolution | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, the team is joined by retired Sony Imaging executive Mark Weir who reflects on the evolution of cameras over the last two decades and, perhaps more importantly, how photographers have changed in that time, too.

Weir worked at Sony from 1986 until April 2024. As a Senior Manager of Electronics, Mark witnessed significant changes in the industry including the change from film to digital and then again when the DSLR was replaced with mirrorless technology. Over that time, photographers changed, too, and what camera customers wanted out of companies like Sony evolved. Weir is an absolute legend as a brilliant technical mind and an outstanding friend to photographers.

In this episode, he talks about how Sony Japan fielded input from its users, looks back at how Sony chose to leave the mirror behind, the choice to make E-mount an open standard, and where he thinks the industry is going next.

