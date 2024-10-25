Canon is launching a new, free CPS membership tier for photography and filmmaking students.

Canon Professional Services (CPS) membership has long been a staple for any working photographer who is invested in the Canon ecosystem. While the higher tiers come with an annual membership fee, many working professionals will argue it’s more than worth it. Now, Canon U.S.A. is launching a free membership level for students that allows access to a level of service previously reserved for paying subscribers.

According to Canon, the CPS Student membership offers several exciting perks that aren’t available in the complimentary Silver Tier for Canon shooters. Most notably, Student members get complimentary Canon Maintenance Service (CMS) on up to two products per year — including Canon DSLR and mirrorless cameras, as well as EF and RF lenses. Student members also get a 10% discount on repairs and also up to two products per year.

This is a huge benefit for student photographers or videographers who might be picking up a Canon R50 for school or shooting on a hand-me-down Rebel DSLR because, in addition to those perks being unavailable on the non-student free Silver Tier, student members are also not limited by the CPS points required to access the program in the first place.

Typically, Canon calculates points based on the number of products purchased. For example, a Canon R5 is worth 12 CPS points and it takes 20 points to access the Gold membership level which provides complimentary service and repair discounts. Student memberships require no points and only need a valid student ID to enroll.

“This membership program not only supports students in their higher education interests and pursuits, but also opens doors to opportunities that may have otherwise seemed out of reach,” Canon U.S.A. Senior Vice President for Service Strategy and Support Jason Fligman says. “By providing this level of access, at no cost, through our new Student CPS program, Canon is helping to inspire and proactively shape the future of the imaging field.”

In addition to the free service, the membership also comes with a complimentary membership gift, which in the past has been a neckstrap or similar accessory, free return shipping from a Canon Service Facility, three to five business day expedited service, and access to an exclusive member hotline.

Canon is also rolling out an Exclusive Purchase Offer program through the Canon Online Store, which is available for student members, as well as all Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Cinema CPS members. Interested students can apply for CPS Student Membership on the Canon U.S.A. website.

Image credits: Photographs by Canon Professional Services.