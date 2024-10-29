H&Y’s RevoRing Mark II Combines Adaptable Threads with a CPL and VND

H&Y announced its next-generation, dual-function RevoRing Mark II, which uses the same adapting filter thread that the original RevoRing debuted and combines it with a dual rotating circular polarizer and variable neutral density filter.

A combination circular polarizer (CPL) and variable neutral density (VND) filter system has been done before — K&F Concept and FreeWell both have one, for example — but the integration with H&Y’s RevoRing design does make the RevoRing Mark II stand out.

To recap, the RevoRing design uses a spring-loaded, retractable blade system that eliminates the need for multiple step-up rings. The filter threads on the RevoRing can expand and contract in size to fit a wide variety of filter threads. The goal of the RevoRing design is to allow photographers, and now filmmakers, to spend less time fiddling with filter rings while in the field.

H&Y’s newest design is also compatible with magnetic options, further enhancing its usability.

“The RevoRing MKII offers an advanced dual-locking mechanism and a secure, stable fit on any lens. Its compatibility with VND, CPL, and magnetic filters means you get enhanced creative options, all in one adaptable, durable setup. This flexibility makes it ideal for professionals who need reliable, multi-functional tools,” the company says.

To use the versatility of the RevoRing’s adapting filter threads, H&Y previously asked photographers and filmmakers to decide between a CPL and a VND. The RevoRing Mark II changes that. The Mark II integrates a VND (ND3-1000) and a CPL that provides 10 stops of light control. While VNDs aren’t usually the go-to for long-exposure photography, they are a great choice for filmmakers who want to retain a 180-degree shutter angle while shooting in bright sunlight. The CPL reduces reflections and enhances color saturation, which H&Y says results in vibrant, detailed images and footage in challenging lighting conditions.

“Crafted with German Schott B270 glass and advanced Nano-Coating, the RevoRing MKII is scratch-resistant, anti-reflective, and water-repellent, making it highly durable for outdoor photography and videography. The solid build and weather-resistant coatings ensure it withstands rugged environments,” H&Y says.

The RevoRing Mark II is compatible with the RevoSwift Matte Box and 100mm magnetic filters. It comes in four sizes (46-62mm, 58-77mm, 67-82mm, and 82-95mm) and is available for $239.