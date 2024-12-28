Lomo’Instant Automat Wide Glass Review: Creative, Not Complicated

The Lomography Lomo’Instant Automat Wide Glass aims to be the best instant camera on the market, and in many ways, it lives up to this ambitious goal.

When I reviewed the Fujifilm Instax Wide 400, I was enamored by the design but disappointed by the bare-bones features. It lacked any manual controls and filter effects that make instant film experimentation fun. The minuscule Instax Mini 99 was way more fun, but the smaller film format is limiting creatively. When I finally tried the Lomo’Instant Automat with its glass lens, I found that this is what an Instax camera should be. At $280, the camera is quite reasonably priced and has many accessories. Lomography, sometimes stylized “Lomo,” also makes many special editions that appeal to collectors or those who want a more personalized experience.

Close-up of a vintage-style camera with a large lens, featuring a brown leather body and silver accents. The camera is set against a blurred wooden background, creating a rustic aesthetic.
The Lomo Automat Wide has to be big to accommodate the large film format.

Lomography is no stranger to the analog market and has made affordable and novel analog camera designs for a long time. It has a full line of film emulsions and has always strove to keep analog photography as accessible as possible to as many users as possible. The typical Lomo camera often skirts the line between functional tools and plastic toys, so the opportunity to test out a higher-end Lomography instant camera excited me.

Close-up of a camera lens with the text "LOMO'INSTANT WIDE GLASS Splitzer" printed on it. The camera body is partially visible in the background, featuring a brown and beige color scheme.
There are some fun accessories to try out and none of them are gimmicky.

A grocery display with rows of red, yellow, and green bell peppers. A sign above reads "2 pack lettuce $7.49 ea." The peppers are stacked neatly in vibrant colors under the store lights.
I explored the Calgary Farmer’s Market a little bit to see how the camera handles darker conditions and artificial lighting.

Lomo’Instant Automat Wide Glass Review: How it Feels

I’ll tell you how it feels: heavy. At 32 ounces (907 grams) the Lomo’Instant Automat Wide Glass is a bulky and weighty camera to carry around. The all-glass lens certainly adds to that weight, and the camera is awkward to carry and travel with. I like the brown leatherette on silver plastic housing, which is classy.

Close-up of a camera lens with focus distance markings. The markings range from 0.5m to infinity, including icons for portrait and landscape distances. The lens surface is metallic with textured grip areas.
The Lomo zone focuses just like the Fujifilm cameras so you need to stay vigilant.

Close-up of a camera lens showing a PHOTOREPUBLIK ND filter attached. The lens barrel is silver with focus distance markings, and the focus is on the filter text. The background is blurred.
I like that the lens can accept filters and that the camera has some creative control over the exposure.

The weight comes with a feeling of quality, though. The moving parts feel solid, and I had no operation issues with the loading door, switches, or focusing mechanism. I also really like the shutter located on the front of the camera and presses inward rather than downward. The camera runs off four AA batteries and has a built-in flash and tripod socket. There is even a PC sync port to use with manual or studio flashes and Lomography includes a fun colored-gel filter kit for the flash.

A dark, abstract image featuring green geometric star shapes and beams against a black background. Dim lighting gives the scene an otherworldly ambiance.
Colored filters can be mounted to the camera or placed in front of the flash.
A woman and a man stand behind a bar, displaying various bottles of liquor and canned drinks. The bar has a rustic interior with dim lighting, creating a cozy atmosphere.
A fun part about taking portraits with Instax film is that you can give one shot to the subjects and keep one for yourself.

I can change my exposure one stop brighter or darker, although underexposure is almost always the way to go, given Instax film’s propensity for blown highlights. There is a multiple exposure setting that works very well. I tried it with the included Splitzer attachment, which lets me selectively expose different parts of the film before ejection. There is an auto exposure setting, which most people will find useful, and a bulb setting for long exposure work, as well as a fixed f/22 aperture setting for depth of field and a forced 1/30th of a second shutter setting for motion blur effects or dragging the flash.

Close-up of a vintage camera featuring a red rectangle lens, a round viewfinder, and metallic frame with a leather-texture accent. The design is classic with a combination of silver and maroon colors.
There are a few colored gels which attach right to the flash.

Overall, the Lomo’Instant Automat Wide Glass provided considerable control and the opportunity to experiment and play, which is essential to the instant film experience. I also found the viewfinder a little inaccurate for framing; however, it is far more useful and predictable than the debacle installed in the Fujifilm Wide 400.

A set of three kitchen knives with hammered steel blades and wooden handles are displayed on a dark surface. The blades catch the light, creating a shiny effect. Small lights or reflections are visible at the bottom of the image.
Changing exposure is a nice option to have to help control bright highlights.
A person with facial hair and a plaid shirt is posing excitedly next to a puppet wearing a similar outfit. Both have wide open mouths, mimicking an expression of surprise or excitement. The background is plain and blurred.
Even the best lens will look soft if you don’t get the manual focus zone right.

Lomo’Instant Automat Wide Glass Review: How it Shoots

Instax film quality, by its nature, can be yucky. I’ve never found the results sharp, compounded by the plastic lenses that find their way into most of these cameras. I also find that Fujifilm cameras shift the images towards a pallid, cool-tone effect, which I do not prefer. Having the larger image frame with Instax wide is worth the cost to me, but the use of a glass lens was even more critical. The results are still not razor sharp, and your focusing setting has to be appropriately set for the distance. Still, there is a noticeable improvement in detail, and I found the Lomo’Instant Automat Wide Glass to render a far more pleasing warm color palette.

Remember that digitized versions of instant film are not how the images are meant to be viewed and can’t really do them justice, but the glass lens also seems to give a pleasant tonality and overall look to the images. I’m not sure how many users would appreciate the extra detail given the additional cost of the glass lens option, but I would prefer to have one in any future instant camera regardless of manufacturer. Please take my word for it, it’s way better than the plastic versions.

Two men with similar features wearing black T-shirts stand facing each other. One man sticks out his tongue playfully while the other makes a funny, displeased expression. A gray backdrop is behind them.
The Splitzer attachment combined with multiple exposure control was lots of fun to play with.
A variety of items arranged on a white background, including currency notes, a camera icon, colorful leaves, a color chart, measuring tools, and small objects. A rainbow fan is spread out near the center.
The test chart shows the potential for image quality. However, detail is still limited by the nature of the medium.

I had lots of fun with the multiple exposure tool on a tripod to place Jordan alongside himself, and I especially enjoyed that the lens takes 52mm filters so that I could use my old diffusion and star-effect filters. If I had more black-and-white Instax film at the time of this review, I would have also placed my old-school colored filters on the lens to change the overall contrast. Experimentation does mean lots of wasted film and, subsequently, money, too, as the biggest deterrent to any instant camera is the relatively high operational cost. At least I had fun trying all the different options, and in the end, that is what the process should be about.

Close-up of a device panel with a black switch labeled MX and a sliding switch with settings +1, 0, and -1. Below is a power button symbol with a light gray letter A on a dark background.
All the exposure controls make senses and are easy to implement with a little practice.

A man laughing, wearing a "PetaPixel" t-shirt, is captured in black and white. Light reflections appear around him against a dark background, adding an abstract element to the image.
Jordan is surrounded by either starbursts or jellyfish. I love that the lens takes 52mm filters.

Lomo’Instant Automat Wide Glass Review: What an Instant Camera Experience Should Be

The Lomo’Instant Automat Wide Glass is what an instant camera experience should be. Easy and accessible enough for anyone to play, but with enough creative control to stimulate the more advanced photographer, too. It’s also reasonably priced at $280 and can be bought cheaper if you don’t feel the glass lens is necessary.

The main detraction will be the bulky size and weight, and some people may not love the chunky, brick-like aesthetic. Fujifilm made a very slick and sexy camera in the Mini 99 and I found the built-in LED lights to be an inspired way to add creative looks to the images. If Fujifilm could make a more capable wide format camera with the same features as the Mini 99 and an upgraded lens, people would flock to it. Until then, the Lomo’Instant Automat Wide Glass is carrying the torch for the instant film photographer who wants room to grow.

Black and white portrait of a young girl with a serene expression, wearing a patterned sweater with trees and reindeer. She has long hair tied back, and the background is dark and plain.
I ended my shooting experience with some Fujifilm Instax black and white film and I like the overall tone that the Lomo lens gives.

Are There Alternatives?

The Fujifilm Wide 400 is slightly less expensive and a far more simplistic experience. I like the reduced weight and curvy design, but the features are spartan. The Mint RF-70 Instantkon is a very advanced and beautifully designed camera, but the cost is high.

Should You Buy It?

Yes. The functionality is there, and the features inspire fun. The cameras look good, and the cost is reasonable too.

