Lomography’s Folding Instant Square Glass Camera Gets Even More Stylish

Jeremy Gray

A person in a denim jacket holds a retro-style camera with a blue denim finish labeled "The Blues Square." The camera has a viewfinder, lens, and stylized branding resembling a vintage instant camera.

Lomography’s Lomo’Instant Square was a groundbreaking instant camera when it launched in 2017. In the years since, Lomography released an improved version with a glass lens, the aptly named Lomo’Instant Square Glass. This “sharpest instant [camera]” now sports a fresh style with two new versions, including one with a blue denim wrap.

The Lomo’Instant Glass cameras have gotten significant attention lately. PetaPixel reviewed the larger Lomo’Instant Wide Glass last month, finding it to be among the best instant cameras on the market.

“The Lomo’Instant Automat Wide Glass is what an instant camera experience should be. Easy and accessible enough for anyone to play, but with enough creative control to stimulate the more advanced photographer, too. It’s also reasonably priced at $280 and can be bought cheaper if you don’t feel the glass lens is necessary,” Chris Niccolls writes.

Person wearing an orange beanie and denim jacket holds a retro camera up to their face. The background is dark, highlighting the camera and the person's accessories, including a ring and a tattoo on their wrist.
Lomo’Instant Square Glass — The Blues Edition

The Lomo’Instant Square Glass uses the smaller Fujifilm Instax Square format instant film, whereas the Lomo’Instant Wide Glass uses Instax Wide. The camera names tell the full story there. The Lomo’Instant Square Glass is also more affordable than the larger Wide Glass camera, starting at $139.

The Lomo’Instant Square Glass sports a foldable bellows design, a 95mm (45mm equivalent) glass lens, and works alongside an array of attachments, like color filters. The lens supports f/10 and f/22 aperture and can focus from 0.8 meters to infinity. The camera supports zone focusing, which should work well in most situations due to the lens’ relatively slow aperture.

Lomo’Instant Square Glass Pemberley

The camera supports unlimited multiple exposures, supports bulb exposure for long exposure work, and, thankfully given these modes, sports a tripod mount on the bottom.

The Lomo’Instant Square Glass has come in many colors and styles over the years, but the two new ones, Pemberley Edition, and The Blues are among the most visually striking. The Blues edition is especially interesting because it is wrapped in “timeless denim blues.”

Retro-style camera with a blue and white design labeled "The Bluer Square" is on a blue and orange background. An orange vintage radio with an antenna is partially visible on the left.

Both new editions come with accessories, including an Instant Mini Back that enables the camera to use Instax Mini film in addition to Instax Square, portrait and splitzer lens attachments, and color gel filters.

Sample Photos

A scenic view of a lake surrounded by green hills under a cloudy sky. The lush greenery includes trees and grass, creating a serene, natural landscape. The water reflects the moody, overcast sky, adding to the tranquil atmosphere.

A vibrant yellow sunflower with a dark center is illuminated by sunlight against a blurry background. Several green leaves and budding sunflowers surround the main flower, adding to the natural setting.

A small stone cottage with a dark roof stands alone in a grassy field. The sky above is cloudy, casting a moody atmosphere over the landscape. The grass around the cottage is a mix of green and golden hues.

A person with short hair and glasses is standing outdoors. They are partially in shadow, with sunlight illuminating one side of their face. The background includes foliage and a wall. The image has a nostalgic, Polaroid-like effect.

A person with long hair closes their eyes, resting their face in their hands. They have small yellow flowers interwoven between their fingers. The background is blurred, with trees and greenery. The image has a Polaroid-style border.

A Polaroid photo shows a stone wall with a rectangular window opening. Through the opening, a solitary tree stands amid a vast green field under a cloudy sky. Rubble lies at the base of the wall.

A double exposure Polaroid shows a person's profile blended with vibrant flowers and green foliage, creating an artistic, dreamy effect. A tall structure rises in the background against a clear sky.

A silhouette of a person dances against a vibrant backdrop of red and blue wavy stripes, creating a dynamic and colorful pattern. The image is styled as a Polaroid photo.

A blurred portrait of a person against a neutral background. The double exposure effect creates overlapping faces, with one set focused forward and another to the side, lending a surreal, dreamlike atmosphere. They wear a patterned, sheer top.

Neon sign at night displaying "Atomic Liquor Cocktails" with a bright arrow pointing. Vacant chairs and tables in the foreground, and "Cold Beer" visible in smaller text below the main sign.

Polaroid of a bustling city intersection at night, illuminated by vibrant neon signs and billboards. Crowds of people gather on the sidewalks, and light trails from moving vehicles are visible on the wide crossing.

A double exposure Polaroid image of a person with a short hairstyle and wearing a cap. The figure appears twice, with overlayed colored squares on their face: a yellow square on the left and a red square on the right.

A double exposure image of a person's face, slightly shadowed, superimposed with a vibrant night scene of a lit-up carnival. Bright vertical and circular lights create a dynamic, colorful atmosphere.

Pricing and Availability

The “world’s first dual-format instant camera with a glass lens” is available now in Pemberley and The Blues editions for $149 directly from Lomography. The Lomo’Instant Square Glass is also available in other colors, like Pigalle (red) and black.

Image credits: Lomography

