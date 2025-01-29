Lomography’s Folding Instant Square Glass Camera Gets Even More Stylish

Lomography’s Lomo’Instant Square was a groundbreaking instant camera when it launched in 2017. In the years since, Lomography released an improved version with a glass lens, the aptly named Lomo’Instant Square Glass. This “sharpest instant [camera]” now sports a fresh style with two new versions, including one with a blue denim wrap.

The Lomo’Instant Glass cameras have gotten significant attention lately. PetaPixel reviewed the larger Lomo’Instant Wide Glass last month, finding it to be among the best instant cameras on the market.

“The Lomo’Instant Automat Wide Glass is what an instant camera experience should be. Easy and accessible enough for anyone to play, but with enough creative control to stimulate the more advanced photographer, too. It’s also reasonably priced at $280 and can be bought cheaper if you don’t feel the glass lens is necessary,” Chris Niccolls writes.

The Lomo’Instant Square Glass uses the smaller Fujifilm Instax Square format instant film, whereas the Lomo’Instant Wide Glass uses Instax Wide. The camera names tell the full story there. The Lomo’Instant Square Glass is also more affordable than the larger Wide Glass camera, starting at $139.

The Lomo’Instant Square Glass sports a foldable bellows design, a 95mm (45mm equivalent) glass lens, and works alongside an array of attachments, like color filters. The lens supports f/10 and f/22 aperture and can focus from 0.8 meters to infinity. The camera supports zone focusing, which should work well in most situations due to the lens’ relatively slow aperture.

The camera supports unlimited multiple exposures, supports bulb exposure for long exposure work, and, thankfully given these modes, sports a tripod mount on the bottom.

The Lomo’Instant Square Glass has come in many colors and styles over the years, but the two new ones, Pemberley Edition, and The Blues are among the most visually striking. The Blues edition is especially interesting because it is wrapped in “timeless denim blues.”

Both new editions come with accessories, including an Instant Mini Back that enables the camera to use Instax Mini film in addition to Instax Square, portrait and splitzer lens attachments, and color gel filters.

Sample Photos

Pricing and Availability

The “world’s first dual-format instant camera with a glass lens” is available now in Pemberley and The Blues editions for $149 directly from Lomography. The Lomo’Instant Square Glass is also available in other colors, like Pigalle (red) and black.

Image credits: Lomography