Insta360 Teases New Flagship ‘Ace Pro 2’ Action Camera

Insta360 is well known for its impressive action and 360-degree cameras, and another camera is coming very soon. Insta360 has launched a teaser campaign for a camera it calls “The Real Pro.”

Concrete details are scarce, but the teaser video offers viewers a few essential insights, the most notable of which is that the upcoming camera is clearly built in the mold of the Insta360 Ace Pro action camera launched last November, which PetaPixel called an impressive action camera with compelling artificial intelligence (AI) features in its review earlier this year.

Given that Insta360 is describing its imminent launch as “The real pro,” and the official teaser image shows a “2” in the background, it stands to reason that the new model is a successor to the Insta360 Ace Pro.

The teaser video above shows the camera briefly and at a handful of angles, but in proper teaser video fashion, key information is obfuscated by dim lighting and special effects. The camera’s front screen, for example, which typically shows information concerning video recording features, doesn’t include resolution or any interesting information in the teaser.

The camera’s form is certainly familiar. It has a front built-in lens, possibly the same Leica Super-Summarit-A 16mm f/2.6 ASPH lens featured in the Insta360 Ace Pro, and a flip-up rear screen. In the Ace Pro’s case, the screen is 2.4 inches diagonally and flips up to be used as a selfie screen. The Ace Pro also sports a small front screen, visible in the new teaser video. Given that the new camera is shown in a rainy scene in the teaser, it is also a safe bet that the action camera will feature a robust, weather-resistant design, as any good action camera would.

The flagship Ace Pro launched last year records 8K at up to 24 frames per second and features a reasonably large Type 1/1.3 image sensor. The camera shoots 48-megapixel photos, and features AI features for capture, control, and editing. It remains to be seen what upgrades the new camera will offer, but people won’t have to wait long to find out: Insta360 is announcing its new camera next week on October 22nd at 9 AM ET (6 AM PT). PetaPixel will have all the details as soon as they are available.

Image credits: Insta360