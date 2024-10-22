Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Is a Rugged AI-Powered 8K Action Camera Co-Engineered With Leica

Jeremy Gray

A person in a brown jacket holds an action camera close to their chest. The camera screen displays recording information. The background is blurred, focusing on the camera and the hand.

Following last week’s teaser, Insta360 fully unveiled the Ace Pro 2 action camera. The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 features 8K video recording, smarter artificial intelligence (AI), and a more rugged design.

“Our goal was to refine and enhance the groundbreaking features of the original Insta360 Ace Pro to deliver an unparalleled experience,” says JK Liu, founder of Insta360. “We are confident these upgrades establish a new industry standard. Not only do they bring significant advances in AI, they empower creators to capture what was always impossible with other action cameras, opening the door to unprecedented creative potential.”

A compact Insta360 action camera with a large lens and a flip-up touchscreen display showing a motocross rider. The screen shows recording details, and the camera body features branding and controls.
Insta360 Ace Pro 2

The Ace Pro 2, Co-Engineered with Leica, Offers Imaging Improvements

Co-engineered with Leica, the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 sports a new Type 1/1.3 image sensor and a wider Leica Summarit lens with a 157-degree field of view. The lens is equivalent to a 13mm ultra wide-angle lens on a full-frame camera and features an f/2.6 maximum aperture. The original Ace Pro’s camera offers a 16mm-equivalent focal length.

A skier in a purple outfit performs a mid-air trick against a bright blue sky. They wear a helmet with a mounted action camera and goggles, while one ski is visible. White clouds form a partial backdrop.

Insta360 says the upgraded sensor offers up to 13.5 stops of dynamic range and promises the best image quality of any action camera on the market.

The sensor is paired with a dual-chip design, making the Ace Pro 2 the first action camera with a dedicated Pro Imaging Chip that handles image processing and noise reduction demands, while a separate AI processor handles additional processing and drives overall camera performance.

A person wearing a red jacket and black backpack with a mounted action camera on the shoulder strap. The individual is adjusting the backpack or saluting, with a blurred outdoor background.

Thanks to the dual-chip design and high-resolution image sensor, the Ace Pro 2 records 8K/30p and 4K/60p Active HDR video. The Ace Pro 2 also records 4K/120p slow-motion video, ensuring users can capture high-speed action. While the original Ace Pro shot 4K/60p video, 8K recording was previously capped at 24p.

The Ace Pro 2 also includes PureVideo, a specialized shooting mode built using custom-trained AI neural networks. PureVideo promises significantly reduced noise, even in extremely low-light scenarios, and enhanced details to provide additional clarity.

Beyond the Summarit lens, Leica’s involvement with the Ace Pro 2 also impacts the look of photos and videos. The Ace Pro includes Leica-engineered color profiles, promising to bring Leica’s signature aesthetic to images.

A compact action camera with a prominent lens and a small display screen showing battery and recording information. The camera features branding from Insta360 and Leica.

Speaking of photos, the Ace Pro 2 can shoot JPG and DNG RAW photos at up to 50 megapixels. As for video files, they are recorded in MP4 format. 8K recording is available in 16:9 and 2.35:1 aspect ratios, while 4K recording is available in 4:3, 16:9, and 2.35:1. Active HDR and PureVideo are available at up to 4K/60p. Slow Motion is available at up to 4K/120p, but only at 16:9 aspect ratios.

A sports camera screen displaying a person riding a motorcycle across a sandy terrain. The rider is dressed in red and black gear, wearing a helmet, as clouds of dust rise behind. The camera model is Insta360.

As an action camera, the Ace Pro 2 is built to record dynamic, fast movements. These situations are rarely stable. The camera includes 360-degree Horizon Lock, applied automatically in-camera, to keep the horizon level. Further, the camera has a built-in six-axis gyroscope.

More Rugged Than Ever

Compared to its impressive predecessor, the new Ace Pro 2 is much more rugged. Waterproofing has increased to 12 meters (39 feet) out of the box, up from 10 meters (33 feet). Users can take the camera down to 60 meters (197 feet) using an optional Dive Case. The camera handles temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit), ensuring it is ready for winter sports and extreme climates.

A person wearing a snorkel mask and fins swims underwater while holding an extended camera. Sunlight filters through the water, casting rays above. The scene captures a serene aquatic environment with a clear blue backdrop.
The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is more waterproof without the optional Dive Case than its predecessor.

The camera also has a new removable Lens Guard, which offers additional protection when required. A new Wind Guard keeps wind noise at a minimum when required. Alongside the physical protection, the camera features improved audio algorithms to ensure clearer recordings across various situations. Both new guards attach to the camera magnetically, so they are straightforward to remove or put on.

A person wearing a wetsuit and snorkel mask is underwater, holding a camera on a stick. Bubbles surround them in the clear blue water, suggesting movement.
For even better underwater performance, creators can use the Dive Case, though.

Another significant design improvement is a better flip touchscreen. While slightly bigger (2.5 versus 2.4 inches diagonally), the primary improvement is a 70% increase in pixel density and a 6% bump in screen brightness, ensuring the display is sharper and easier to use.

The Ace Pro 2 is compatible with new third-party accessories and devices, including Garmin, Apple, COROS, and Nike Run Club products. The Ace Pro 2 also pairs with motorcycle helmet headsets from Sena, Cardo, and more. Those without any specialized accessories can pair their phone with the action camera to pair real-time GPS data with the camera.

Point-of-view photo of a motorcyclist riding on an open road. The road is flanked by green fields under a clear blue sky. The rider's gloved hands are visible on the handlebars, with a camera mounted on the bike capturing the journey.

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Offers AI Editing

Beyond the AI-powered image and audio quality improvements, the Ace Pro 2 also uses AI to make it easier for users to create highlight-worthy videos. The Ai Highlights Assistant automatically finds the best moments in a video and delivers the highlights for review, all in the camera itself.

Users can take their photos and videos even further when used alongside a compatible smartphone with the Insta360 app installed. The app includes AI-powered Auto Editing, creative Shot Lab effects, and numerous editing features like cuts, clips, and transitions. Like other recent Insta360 cameras, the Ace Pro 2 also works with selfie sticks and an AI Selfie Stick Eraser to create seamless third-person views of action.

A person wearing a white jacket and sunglasses rides a bicycle with a camera mounted on the handlebars. In the background, there are trees and snowy mountains under a clear blue sky.

Although the AI features aim to help new users, the Ace Pro 2 is also built with experienced content creators in mind. The camera supports timecode, log recording, and manual controls over shutter speed, ISO, and white balance.

With its upgraded 1,800mAh battery, up from 1,650mAh, the Ace Pro 2 lasts longer. In addition to the bigger battery, a new Endurance Mode offers a 50% longer runtime at 4K/30p than its predecessor. The camera can also charge 80% in 18 minutes or 100% in 47 minutes.

A man and woman smiling while taking a selfie on a cliffside. The man is holding a selfie stick, and the woman is making a peace sign. The background features a scenic ocean view under a clear blue sky.

Pricing and Availability

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is available now for $399.99. The standard bundle includes the camera, a Wind Guard, one battery, a Standard Mount, a Mic Cap, and a USB-C cable. A Dual Battery Bundle adds a second battery and is $419.99.

Image credits: Insta360

PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Discussion