Canon Will Announce Three New RF L-Series ‘Hybrid’ Lenses on October 30

Jaron Schneider

A dramatic image showcasing five camera lenses of varying sizes in a dark setting. The lenses have a sleek design with red accents and are arranged in a line from tallest to shortest against a reflective surface.

In an unusual move, Canon says that it will announce three new “hybrid” L-series lenses for its RF mirrorless cameras on October 30. Based on the teaser image provided, the lenses are designed similarly to the 24-105mm f/2.8 L and the 35mm f/1.4 L that were announced earlier this year.

Canon’s teaser is very much that and not much information was provided.

“Canon, a leader in digital imaging technology, today announced its intention to add new lenses to its hybrid RF L-series range on October 30, 2024, when all details will be revealed,” the company says in a short email.

“Canon’s hybrid lenses are a range of RF L-series primes and zooms designed for high-performance stills and video capture. They are able to perform multiple roles and harness technology from Canon’s broadcast, cinema, and existing RF lenses to make for a truly versatile range concept. They empower creatives with the flexibility to reach new levels of artistry and practicality in stills and video production.”

Along with these few sentences, Canon provided the image above which shows the currently available 24-105mm f/2.8 L and the 35mm f/1.4 L lenses alongside three other silhouetted lens shapes. It appears two of them will be prime lenses and a third will be a zoom lens that features a similar optional motorized zoom attachment that is available for the 24-105mm f/2.8 L.

It is also worth pointing out that the size of the zoom lens appears almost identical if not exactly the same as the 24-105mm f/2.8 L while the two new primes appear to be the same size as the 35mm f/1.4 L prime. Lens manufacturers typically do this so that filmmakers who are using the lenses as part of a rig or on a gimbal do not have to adjust balance or accessories when changing out optics, which tracks with Canon’s statement that these new additions will be for “hybrid” photo and video shooters.

Canon’s existing hybrid lenses, the aforementioned 24-105mm f/2.8 L and the 35mm f/1.4 L, feature a de-clicked aperture ring that is meant to be used by filmmakers. Before the R1 and R5 Mark II camera announcements, these dials were not functional in photo modes. Canon changed that when it announced the R5 II but existing cameras did not receive an update to make them compatible with photo modes and still only work in video modes.

Expect Canon to share more news on October 30.

Image credits: Canon

