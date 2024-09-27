Peakto AI Brings Advanced Photo Management to Topaz Photo AI

Cyme, the maker of the photo cataloging application for macOS Peakto and Peakto Search has announced that Peakto is now fully compatible with the powerful image enhancement software Topaz Photo AI.

Following successful launches with Adobe Lightroom, DxO, Luminar Neo, and Capture One Pro, Peakto will bring essential organization features to the Topaz Photo AI workflow that will fill the gap and give Topaz AI users the ability to tag, sort, search, and version track their images in four distinct modes including a grid view for filtering and browsing, a map view to place images by their geographical location, a detail view for inspecting individual photos and their versions, and a panoarama view that uses AI to sort and categorize photos by the theme.

According to Cyme, the new integration will act as the cataloging solution for Topaz Photo AI users and will allow them to seamlessly select images for editing and manage multiple versions all in one centrally organized space, effectively speeding up the creatives workflow and creating a bridge between Topaz and other editing platforms like Lightroom, Apple Photos or Capture One Pro.

The company says thanks to this integration, photographers will be able to benefit from multiple time saving features and bring the best of both worlds — Topaz’s transformative editing tools and Peakto’s unparalleled organizational capabilities. These include the ability to edit photos from various catalogs (such as Lightroom and Capture One Pro) directly in Topaz Photo AI effectively creating a bridge between the multiple applications. They can manage a dedicated Topaz Photo AI working folder from within Peakto where every edited version is stored and showcased in a custom workspace, creating a simplified photo management process. Additionally, users will be able to view all images, previous and future alike, created with Topaz Photo AI that are located in any folder indexed by Peakto.

Currently the Peakto software is compatible with catalogs from Apple Photos, Aperture, Adobe Lightroom and Lightroom Classic, Skylum Luminar New, Capture One Pro, ON1 Photo RAW, Pixelmator Pro, DxO PhotoLab and PureRAW, FotoMagico, iView Media, basic folders and hard drive locations, and now Topaz Photo AI. Additionally it can support all video formats natively supported by MacOS.

Pricing and Availability

Peakto is available as a subscription or as an unlimited license. An unlimited license is $189, while subscriptions are available monthly for $9.99, 12 months for $89, or 24 months for $129. Complete purchasing details are available on the Peakto website. The Peakto subscriptions include a seven-day free trial as well.

Image credits: Photographs provided by Peakto