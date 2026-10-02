The Sony FX5 Delay Might Be Related to an Issue With the Rear LCD

Sony has delayed the FX5 twice since it was announced, with the current release window slated for the end of October at the soonest. The company has provided no information on why the camera isn’t shipping, but those who have received the camera report issues with the rear LCD.

This might not be news to everyone, as there have been swirling rumors for some time that a quality control or hardware issue was causing the camera’s shipping delay, but PetaPixel had not seen any hard evidence of this — that was, until this past week. Before Sony put a hold on shipments back in August, some pre-orders for the camera were fulfilled in some regions and there were repeated reports among this contingent of buyers that there is an issue with the build quality of the rear monitor.

Most of the discussion can be found on the relatively small FX5 subreddit, with the most damning coming this week from a user who uploaded a video showing the issue.

“I purchased three Sony FX5 cameras, and they were delivered to me in Mexico City in late August. From the very first day, I could tell there was something wrong with the LCD mechanism,” Redditor Vixelo writes.

“The screen can physically move out of its proper position, creating a gap large enough that you can actually see some of the camera’s internal electronic components. This became especially concerning when it happened again in the middle of a production. And this is not just one defective camera. All three of the FX5 units I purchased have exactly the same issue.”

Vixelo adds that not just their units, but every other unit they have encountered in their region has the same problem, including units they have seen at rental houses.

“So from my own experience, this does not look like a single isolated unit with a manufacturing defect,” Vixelo continues.

“We are talking about a brand-new professional cinema camera where the LCD assembly can shift during normal use and partially expose the inside of the camera. I obviously can’t say how widespread the issue is beyond the units I have personally seen, but the fact that all three of my cameras plus the rental units I’ve checked show the same behavior is concerning.”

Now, with the video evidence posted by Vixelo, the other claims about this issue become significantly more believable. For example, Redditor Spiritual-Rise3233 reports the same issue, and they’re not the only one.

“I received my Sony FX5 late August, [and] finally heard back from Sony. Context, the camera’s internals work perfectly and I’ve gotten beautiful material from it. This issue is, as with all other units, the LCD screen being slightly popped out and feeling super wonky. Sony finally got back to me (after dozens of emails and calls) saying my unit will be replaced with a new one October 19. I’m guessing they are offering this to anyone who got a unit before the recall.”

Looking at the delay and how long it has taken Sony to address it, a widespread manufacturing issue like this does track. Unfortunately, Sony hasn’t publicly said anything about the issue, which only lends itself to more speculation. PetaPixel has reached out for comment and will update this story if it hears back.