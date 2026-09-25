Some of the Best Deals On L-Mount Cameras and Lenses Are Available for a Limited Time

There are some nice deals on L-Mount cameras and lenses right now, from Panasonic, Sigma, and more. However, photographers looking to upgrade their kit or start building a new one may want to act fast, as some deals are listed as ending later today.

L-Mount Camera Deals

Panasonic Lumix S1 II Deals

The Panasonic Lumix S1 II, a great hybrid camera, is $300 off in various kits right now until 6:45 PM ET today, September 25.

With the ongoing $300 discount, the Lumix S1 II body only is $2,897.99, down from $3,197.99. With the $300 discount, the camera with a 24-60mm f/2.8 kit lens is $3,697.99.













As PetaPixel wrote in its Lumix S1 II Review, the camera is very powerful and especially geared toward video users. It delivers excellent video quality and features across the board, plus great in-body image stabilization and a fast-reading image sensor.

Panasonic Lumix S1R II

Also $300 off until 6:45 PM ET today, the Panasonic Lumix S1R II is the high-res sibling to the standard S1 II. While not quite as good at video, it’s still a very good hybrid camera and an excellent photo camera.













The Panasonic Lumix S1R II has a 44.3-megapixel full-frame CMOS image sensor, a much smaller and lighter design than the original S1R, 6.4K Open Gate video, and full-res RAW capture with AF-C at up to 40 frames per second.

With the current discount, the S1R II is down to $2,997.99. It also includes Lumix Pro Services for three years, through December 31, 2026, which is nearly $600 in value.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II and S5 IIX

The Panasonic Lumix S5 II and S5 IIX are both $100 off until 6:45 PM ET today. For the S5 II, that brings the price down to $1,897.99. The S5 IIX is now $2,097.99.













The S5 II and S5 IIX share much in common, including their 24.2-megapixel sensor, autofocus system, and continuous shooting. The cameras differ in video features, with the S5 IIX having more chops, including ProRes recording and direct external recording. The S5 II can do RAW video output, too, but it requires a paid firmware upgrade, which erodes the upfront cost savings.

Panasonic Lumix S9

The Panasonic Lumix S9 with an 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 lens is $100 off until 6:45 PM ET, making it $1,697.99. However, Panasonic’s affordable, entry-level full-frame camera is even cheaper as a body-only purchase. Beyond the obvious savings of buying it without a lens, the body-only option is actually $300 off until later today.













L-Mount Lens Deals

There are quite a few L-Mount lens deals on right now, so let’s get going. The deals below are listed in descending order by absolute dollar savings.

Panasonic Lumix S Pro 16-35mm f/4

With a $500 discount until 6:45 PM today, September 25, the Panasonic Lumix S Pro 16-35mm f/4 is just $1,147.99. It’s a great lens for landscape photographers, although it works well for travel and architecture, too.

Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG DN Art

While it has been replaced by the phenomenal Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG Art II released last year, the original is still great. It’s also $400 off right now, knocking its price down to $1,249.

Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports

We here at PetaPixel love the Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports. While its appeal on Sony E-mount may have diminished with Sony’s recent 400mm f/4.5 and 600mm f/6.3 G Master primes, Sigma’s lens remains a fantastic choice on L-Mount. Better still, it’s $300 off right now, making it $2,999.













Panasonic Lumix S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8

The Panasonic Lumix S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8 is a reliable, pro-grade standard zoom lens. It’s $250 off until 6:45 PM today, bringing it to $1,897.99 from $2,147.99.

Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports

Another dynamite Sigma telephoto lens, the 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports is superb. We love it for its speed, sharpness, and the distinct style of photography it enables. Even with the $200 savings, it’s not cheap — it’s still $3,099 — but it’s great.













Panasonic Lumix S 24-105mm f/4 Macro OIS

If you want a standard zoom but don’t need f/2.8, the Panasonic Lumix S 24-105mm f/4 Macro OIS is a compelling option. It’s $200 off until 6:45 PM today, which means it’s $1,197.99.

Panasonic Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/4 OIS

At $150 off until 6:45 PM today, September 25, the Panasonic Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/4 OIS is a solid, albeit chunky, telephoto zoom.

Panasonic Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/4 OIS

Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art

The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art lens is $100 off, knocking the price down to $1,219. It’s a great lens, delivering extremely good image quality at a ridiculously aggressive price.













Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art

Another great Sigma zoom lens, the 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art, is $100 off right now. At $1,439, it’s a good choice for astrophotographers and landscape photographers alike.

Full disclosureB&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image creditsPanasonic and Sigma. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.