SmallRig’s New Super-Soft Video Light Unfolds In 15 Seconds

SmallRig and CineD have teamed up on an unusual new light, the OrBrella FM 60B Foldable LED Video Light, or mercifully, OrBrella FM 60B for short. It’s a two-in-one umbrella light that folds down and deploys in just 15 seconds.

OrBrella has a primary light that goes through the umbrella, plus secondary detachable LED panels on the eight folding arms that make up the light’s primary structure.

CineD‘s co-founder, Johnnie Behiri, says that after over 30 years as a documentary camera operator and editor, he has seen and used a lot of gear. While there are many great lights these days, he thinks many fall short when it comes to delivering extremely soft, diffuse light without a bunch of modifiers.













“At the core of this light are eight LED strips mounted facing the inner white fabric of the umbrella. The light is bounced back off the fabric before it reaches your subject, which is what gives the OrBrella its very soft, wraparound quality on an interviewee,” Behiri writes.

For even more diffusion, a supplied cap fits over the front of the light. Alternatively, when more light is needed, users can press the knob at the end of each LED and flip it over so it points directly forward.

The OrBrella FM 60B has 60 watts of output, which Behiri says is sufficient for most sit-down, indoor interviews. The fixture is bi-color and includes green/magenta control to correct skin tones on the spot easily.

A key focus was making the OrBrella as light and compact as possible. It is just 13.4 inches (34 centimeters) long when folded down, and it weighs just under 2.9 pounds (1.3 kilograms). An even bigger focus was speed. The OrBrella promises to unfold and set up in about 15 seconds.

Behiri says documentary crews spend most of their time doing interviews, but lighting setup still takes minutes. He wants it to take seconds.

The SmallRig x CineD OrBrella can be adjusted manually on the device or controlled remotely via the SmallGoGo app. It promises a TLCI rating above 98 and a CRI of 97. The color temperature ranges from 2700 to 6500 K for both the standard ring and panel lights. The light has a built-in V-mount battery plate and works with an optional Sony NP-F adapter. It can also run via USB-C power from a bank or charger.

SmallRig is running a crowdfunding campaign for the OrBrella. However, it’s being hosted directly on SmallRig’s website, rather than Kickstarter or Indiegogo. The light is available to back for $169.99 for the next 43 days, a $30 discount compared to the expected MSRP.

SmallRig says the light will begin shipping in January “whether or not” it hits its crowdfunding goal, so this is not quite a traditional all-or-nothing campaign. Backers are guaranteed to get the product. Presumably, the campaign will dictate SmallRig’s long-term plans for the OrBrella. The company has a lofty goal to sell 500 units during the introductory period. It has sold 31 as of writing.

Image creditsSmallRig