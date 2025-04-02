Viltrox’s Newest Lightweight ‘Air’ Lens Is a Full Frame “Nifty Fifty” 50mm f/2

A woman with long hair smiles while holding a camera up to her eye. On the left, there are two camera lenses floating against a light blue background.

Viltrox announced that its newest Air Series lens is a full-frame nifty fifty, the AF 50mm f/2 for Sony FE and Nikon Z-mount.

Viltrox’s Air Series lenses are a range dedicated to lightweight, minimalist designs at an affordable price point. The AF 50mm f/2.0 Air full-frame prime will be available in Sony FE and Nikon Z-mount. It joins previous Air Series lenses, the Viltrox 25mm f/1.7, AF 35mm f/1.7, and AF 56mm f/1.7, which are available for Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-Mount, or Fujifilm X-mount.

The traditional 50mm focal length is nicknamed in the photography community as a “nifty fifty” for its versatility and broad appeal. Therefore, the Viltrox 50mm f/2 Air was designed as an all-around lens suitable for portraits, street photography, travel, and daily life.

For its new nifty fifty, Viltrox has created an ultralight 7.2-ounce (205-gram) compact design suitable for professionals or enthusiasts.

A person wearing a straw hat and a light blue polka dot blouse holds a Nikon camera, standing against a sunlit wall. They appear to be looking through the viewfinder, ready to take a photo.

Close-up of hands holding a Nikon camera with lens facing forward. The background is blurred, featuring a body of water and distant hills. The scene is sunlit, suggesting a nice day outdoors.

A person wearing a light blue dress with red polka dots is placing a camera into a black bag. The background shows an outdoor setting with a white building and greenery.

A digital camera with a large lens, resting on a slatted white surface. The camera has several control dials and a textured grip. Sunlight casts shadows across the surface, emphasizing the sleek design of the camera.

Video was also considered. The Viltrox 50mm f/2 Air features a silent STM motor, minimal focus breathing, and in-body image stabilization support. The lens also supports eye and face detection for precise autofocus, whether shooting video or stills. The minimum focusing distance is listed as 20 inches (0.51 meters).

A woman in a sleeveless denim outfit leans casually against a wooden fence in a grassy area, surrounded by trees. She looks at a camera on a stabilizer held by another person, suggesting a photo or video shoot.

A person holds a black Nikon camera mounted on a stabilization gimbal outdoors. The background is blurred with greenery and a white fence. The camera is centered, displaying its lens and brand name clearly.

The wide f/2 aperture and advanced optical design promise edge-to-edge sharpness, low-light performance, and a pleasing bokeh for creative compositions. The lens features three ED lenses, four high-refractive elements, and one aspherical element with HD nano-coating for vivid, distortion-free photos.

The Viltrox 50mm f/2 Air lens takes a 58mm filter size. Additional appreciable features are that the front element is listed as waterproof with anti-fouling coatings. The lens also includes an upgraded smooth cylindrical hood for further protection and reduced glare.

Close-up of a Nikon Zfc camera with a 50mm f/1.2 lens. The camera has a classic black and silver design with dials for settings. The focus is on the lens, showing aperture blades. The background is a solid black, enhancing the camera's features.

Close-up of the rear view of a camera lens on a black background. The metallic mount and electronic contacts are visible around the glass element in the center. The lens barrel is partially visible at the bottom.

The lens features a metal mount with a USB-C interface for firmware updates.

In line with other Air lenses, the Viltrox 50mm f/2 Air exterior features a standard style focus ring with no additional bells or whistles button-wise. Without an autofocus to manual focus switch, swapping modes is done via the camera body setting rather than the lens.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox 50mm f/2 Air is available now for E and Z-mount for $200.

Image credits: Viltrox

