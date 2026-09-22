Evoto Adds Portrait Retouching to Video, Intelligent Culling, Mobile Tethering, and More

Evoto has announced version 8.0, which spans the Evoto Desktop app, the Evoto mobile app, and Evoto Video. The update brings portrait retouching directly inside DaVinci Resolve, story-based intelligent culling, mobile tethering support, and a new preset and asset marketplace.

The company deserves credit. After the disastrous launch of an AI Headshot Generator earlier this year, Evoto fully backtracked on its mistake, doubled down on tools designed to support photographers, and realigned itself with its original mission of beating Adobe at its own game. Even in the face of public outcry, many companies refuse to read the room or shift away from wildly unpopular moves. It’s a relief to see that after Evoto tested the generative AI waters and found them hostile, it hasn’t dipped its toes back in.

Instead, Evoto 8.0 uses AI-powered tools to optimize workflows and streamline the most tedious parts of a working photographer’s job—starting with what the company calls Story-Based Culling.

Story-Based Culling

“A wedding photographer finishes a fourteen-hour day with roughly four thousand frames in the order they were captured—the order photographers have always had to start from,” Evoto explains.

“Storyline Mode organizes a set into the chapters a photographer chooses; frames that don’t clearly belong are left unassigned rather than forced into the wrong place. General Mode groups visually similar images by subject, setup, or scene—even when captured hours apart—for list-based work such as school photography, product shoots, real estate, and events.”

Evoto says its software pulls and highlights the strongest photos from each chapter, allowing the photographer to make the final selections. The software maintains the narrative structure through delivery, ensuring clients receive a story-driven gallery rather than a loose collection of unorganized photos in a folder.

On a related note, Evoto is supporting larger production teams running high-volume, repetitive jobs (such as school portraits, recurring product shoots, or corporate headshots) with an SDK. It connects directly to the Evoto desktop app, allowing teams to script recurring steps like importing, applying presets, and exporting.

Portrait Editing in Video

Evoto Video now supports portrait retouching in moving footage. Calling this the most significant new capability in the update, the company explains that the software can apply a retouch seamlessly across hundreds of individual frames in a clip.

“Unlike a single image, a video clip consists of hundreds of individual frames. A 30-second clip could contain more than 700 separate frames. Retouching a face consistently as the person moves and the light shifts becomes possible with Evoto Video,” the company says.

This is a prime example of Evoto pulling back on using “AI” as a marketing buzzword. While clearly an AI-driven tool, the company has learned its lesson and is focusing on practical results rather than touting underlying mechanisms—a refreshing pivot.

As part of this update, Evoto’s portrait retouching works directly inside DaVinci Resolve (version 19 or later), eliminating the need for editors to leave their main editing suite.

Evoto Video also introduces several additional features: Hair Shine tracks strands of hair dynamically as they move; a new teeth whitening tool promises “conservative” whitening to reduce yellow tones without stripping away natural ivory; Facial Fullness restores volume to faces flattened by wide focal lengths or harsh lighting, maintaining depth as subjects move; and Color Match uses a reference still image to align the color grade across an entire clip, ensuring consistency across different cameras or locations.

App Tethering

The Evoto App introduces tethered capture directly to mobile devices. It also gains Hot Presets, portrait retouching, Color Match, full color controls, Motion Blur, and Relight.

Refined Tools on Desktop

It wouldn’t be a major update without refinements to core tools. Evoto has improved its algorithms for freckles and acne retouching, face shadow removal, clothing moiré removal, background liquify, sweat stain removal, and generative expand.

“The release also improves Background Extraction and adds orientation-aware AI Crop. Across these tools, Evoto reads the image in context—subject, light, color, and environment—before adjusting, so every correction stays true to the original photograph,” Evoto adds.

“A redesigned Home screen brings Create Project, Tethered Shooting, Workflow, and Asset Hub into one unified workspace. Additionally, Evobot—Evoto’s in-app assistant—can now answer questions in natural language and link directly to relevant controls.”

Asset Marketplace

Finally, Evoto is launching Asset Hub, a marketplace built directly into the editor. It offers both official and creator-made presets, AI Looks, AI background fusions, backdrops, and skies.

“It launches with more than 400 professionally curated official assets, with the library continuing to grow. Any asset can be tested on the photographer’s own image before purchasing—the hub minimizes, editing continues, and permission is checked only upon export,” Evoto explains.

“Masters’ Signature Presets bring collections built by working photographers directly out of delivered client work. A look that performs on a single frame is straightforward; one that holds across a full gallery, through changing light and locations, is a different matter.”

Creators can also monetize their work through the marketplace. Sellers retain 60% of net sales (calculated after transaction taxes and processing fees) with zero listing fees. Creators maintain full ownership of their assets and can sell their work non-exclusively on other platforms.

Sellers can set custom pricing within predefined tiers: $8 to $30 for presets, $49 to $199 for AI Looks, and $2 to $8 for backdrops and skies.

“Presets, AI Looks, backdrops, and skies are open for creator submissions at launch; AI Background Fusion is not yet supported. Creators may submit only original work they legally own,” Evoto clarifies.

Payouts are processed via PayPal, so creators must reside in a PayPal-supported region to receive earnings.

Pricing and Availability

Evoto 8.0 is available starting today and is free to download. Rather than relying on a traditional monthly subscription model, Evoto operates on a credit-based system.

Image creditsEvoto