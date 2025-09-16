Evoto Sets Sights on Adobe With Major Updates to Desktop, Mobile, and Video Apps

Evoto AI, the software company known for AI-powered retouching and workflow tools, has announced a major expansion of its product line during its first-ever brand event, Evoto One, introducing new desktop, mobile, and video offerings.

The announcements include Evoto Desktop 6.0, a new mobile app called Evoto Instant, and Evoto Video, a professional-grade video retouching solution. Together, the updates position Evoto as a broader platform for photographers and videographers working across multiple devices and media formats.

Evoto Desktop 6.0: Expanded Capabilities for Photographers

The company’s flagship software, Evoto Desktop, has been updated to version 6.0, introducing tools designed to streamline photo management and editing. Among the most notable additions is AI Culling, which uses advanced algorithms to analyze large photo sets and recommend the best selections. The feature can group images by scene or subject, detect issues such as blur or closed eyes, and automatically flag top picks.

Another major addition is Cloud Spaces, which keeps edits, metadata, and projects synced across devices or teams. “My Space” provides project continuity across desktops and laptops, while “Team Space” allows enterprise users to collaborate on the same project in real time.

The update also expands the live shooting experience with wireless tethering, real-time live view, and secondary display support for more than 1,000 camera models. Color tools have been enhanced with auto masks, auto white balance, auto exposure, and scene-specific adjustments, giving photographers faster ways to refine their images. A new AI Transform function simplifies perspective correction, scale adjustments, and composition tweaks. Portrait retouching has also been upgraded with new controls for hands, clothing, backgrounds, and skin across a wider range of age groups, as well as added wrinkle removal and blemish retouching.

In addition, the gallery and file management systems have been improved. Project Review now offers a smoother experience, while new Project Groups make organizing work more efficient. The library panel includes customizable display settings and image thumbnails, and collections can now be created across projects for greater flexibility.

Evoto Desktop is available on macOS and Windows. AI Culling and secondary-screen tethering are free to use for a limited time, while Cloud Spaces is currently in beta.

Evoto Instant: Mobile Workflow for Events and Weddings

Evoto also unveiled Evoto Instant, a mobile app for iOS and Android designed for event and wedding photographers. The app allows cameras to tether directly to a smartphone, either wired or wirelessly, enabling immediate uploads, AI culling, and edits. Once photos are captured, they can be filtered automatically based on criteria such as exposure, sharpness, or duplicates.

Photographers can apply presets across entire projects and fine-tune edits manually, while real-time live preview gives them greater visibility during shoots. Branding and watermarking tools allow for polished client delivery, with previews available in both light and dark modes. Advanced facial recognition groups images by subject, making it easier to share galleries with individuals, while the “Find Me” function lets guests locate their photos by taking a quick selfie.

Evoto Instant also supports a cloud-based workspace accessible from any browser, ensuring projects and presets can be managed on the go. The app comes with 6 GB of complimentary storage and full access to all features through November. It is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Evoto Video: Bringing AI Retouching to Moving Images

Expanding beyond photography, Evoto announced Evoto Video, a professional-grade tool aimed at videographers, filmmakers, and multimedia creators. The software adapts Evoto’s AI-driven retouching and color correction to video projects, targeting industries such as weddings, advertising, fashion, and entertainment.

Evoto Video’s portrait retouching functions include skin cleanup, smoothing, facial adjustments, and complexion balancing. Its AI-powered color matching tool can transfer a grade from a single reference image or clip, adapting across lighting changes and scene transitions. Batch processing makes it possible to edit a short section of a longer video and apply the changes across the full clip. Face recognition automatically detects subjects, with options to refine attributes per character. For efficiency, recommended presets are available for common scenarios, and users can also save custom presets for reuse across projects.

The software supports 4K video imports, MP4 and MOV exports, trimming, and real-time previews. A beta release will be available in November, with signups open at video.evoto.ai.

Pricing & Availability

Evoto Desktop 6.0 is available now for macOS and Windows users. Pricing remains consistent with previous versions, with subscription plans starting at $19 per month or $168 per year.

The new Evoto Instant mobile app is available today on the Apple App Store and Google Play. All features are free to use until the end of November 2025, after which it will transition into Evoto’s subscription tiers. Each account comes with 6 GB of complimentary cloud storage, with additional storage options available.

Evoto Video will launch in beta this November, with early access available by signup. Pricing details will be announced at a later date.

Image credits: Evoto