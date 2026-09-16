This AI-Powered App Tells People How to Pose

An app called Superpose is teaching people how to pose better by employing AI computer vision.

Melody Chu and Jing Liu both used to work at TikTok and came up with the new iOS app because of a very common problem faced by couples.

“My husband just takes awful photos of me,” Chu tells TechCrunch. “It was a true pain point in our marriage where I don’t understand how he gets me to look just so terrible all the time. And I thought to myself, there has to be a way to solve this problem with advancements in computer vision and generative AI. And I decided to set out on my own.”

Superpose was launched in July and has reportedly been downloaded over 22,000 times. The company says users have generated more than 190,000 poses to date. Superpose gives users five free generations each day, with additional generations available for purchase: five for $2.99 or 20 for $9.99.

Opening the app, users will be greeted by a camera that can be used to take a photo or selfie. From one photo, the app uses AI to generate four possible poses.

“One shot becomes several photos of the exact moment you lived — same place, same people, same light, just more of you in it,” says Superpose. “Not a different you, not somewhere you weren’t. Keep the ones that feel most like you.”

Users are able to either save the AI-generated poses or try and imitate them; the app gives an outline of a pose for people to follow. Chu tells TechCrunch they want to stay away from AI-generated backgrounds and focus on real settings.

“We want to lean into the core of memory capture versus, say, putting you in a fantastical place that you’ve never been,” she says. “I think there are so many apps that do that well already, but we really wanna focus on actually capturing the lived moment and experience.”

Using AI to suggest poses was also a feature in Huawei’s new phone, the Pura 90.

Superpose is available on the App Store now.

Image creditsSuperpose