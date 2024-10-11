Swsh is a Gen Z-Focused Photo App That Uses AI to Curate Images

Everyone takes photos but sharing them in the modern age is a bit of a conundrum. A new app called Swsh aims to help by using artificial intelligence.

Swsh is a Gen Z-focused app that offers interesting features such as the ability to filter out alcoholic beverages, hide certain photos, and facial recognition that can automatically tag someone.

Generation Z is the first cohort to grow up entirely online, it is widely thought that because of this they are far more aware of their online presence than older generations. With this in mind, the Swsh creators made the tool to remove drinks or Solo cups so that young people can maintain a clean internet persona.

Tech Crunch reports that Swsh is operated by members of Generation Z — Alexandra Debow (CEO), Nathan Ahn (CTO), and Weilyn Chong (COO) — so the staff belong to the app’s target audience.

One problem with photos in the modern age is that there are so many being taken it can be impossible to find the one you want or the one you’re in. The app’s AI facial recognition tool allows users to search for photos themselves, saving time.

Swsh also has an automatic tagging feature. It means if a user doesn’t know the name of someone they took a photo of, they can see a list of tagged names and find them. That is of course if they have a profile on the app where different privacy settings are available.

“We would always be asked after parties, ‘Hey, can you send the photos of me? And also, who was that cute guy?’” CEO Alexandra Debow tells Tech Crunch.

“After every social engagement, there’s always a transaction … ‘Send me the photos.’ That is an exchange that happens. It’s this social contract thing.

“I realized there was this strong [need] to create the best-shared photo album.”

The app aims at college fraternities and sororities; young people who will regularly get together for events. If everyone has a profile on the app, the idea is they will easily be able to see photos of themselves when someone uploads photos from said event.

Swsh has raised $2.4 million in funding but take-up is still slow. Tech Crunch notes that the market they are aiming for is crowded with apps like Dipso, Lapse, and Sunshine all competitors.