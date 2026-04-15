New Huawei Smartphone Tells You How to Pose for Photos

The new Huawei Pura 90 series has a never-before-seen feature in a smartphone: “AI pose suggestions,” which gives pointers on how to sit for a photo.

Yesterday, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer unveiled a teaser for the feature, which starts off by gently mocking the tendency for Chinese people and other East Asians to flick the V-sign when posing for a photo.

According to Time, the V-sign, or peace sign, has been popular in that part of the world since the 1980s. It’s not clear exactly how it became so widespread, but some attribute it to Japanese actor Jun Inoue’s ad for Konica cameras.

In any case, Huawei plays on the V-sign pose and offers up an alternative with its AI pose suggestions feature, which can be found via a button in the Camera app. Once selected, a drawing outline appears, suggesting a different posture for the subject.

“AI photo pose has new tricks,” says a narrator that’s been auto-dubbed from Chinese. “Just move along with it. Looking good is actually simple. Huawei Pura 90 Series AI photo pose. Fresh ideas in every shot.”

The Huawei Pura 90 series has not been officially announced yet; it will be formally unveiled on April 20. Aside from the AI pose suggestions, DailyHunt reports that the Pura 90 Pro Max will have a large, 200-megapixel telephoto lens, which has a 20x zoom. The main camera reportedly has a one-inch sensor that generates 50-megapixel photos.

The previous generation, the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra, has a lens-swapping system and boasts the best dynamic range of any smartphone. The mind-bending camera system has two telephoto lenses that share the same basic optical designs, but there is a moving prism inside the smartphone that effectively changes the focal length, or field of view, of the two telephoto primes. One of them offers a 3.7x zoom, while the other is a whopping 9.4x optical zoom lens.

It’s safe to assume, then, that the Huawei Pura 90 series will have a few head-swiveling photo features of its own. As for posing, there are plenty of experts out there who run courses and teach people how to look better in photographs — even PetaPixel has a guide on posing for pictures. Is AI going to replace those businesses as well?

Image credits: Huawei