Meta Will Trial Premium Subscriptions for Instagram and Facebook

Pesala Bandara

meta instagram facebook

Meta is preparing to test paid subscriptions across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, including premium access to AI tools such as its Vibes video feature.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the paid subscriptions would give paying users access to extra features and expanded AI capabilities across Meta’s platforms. Meta tells TechCrunch that it plans to introduce a premium experience on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp in the coming months, offering special tool and greater control over how people share and connect — while continuing to offer the main services at no cost.

The company says it is not committing to a single approach and will test different subscription features and bundles. Each app is expected to have its own set of exclusive paid features, rather than one universal package.

A digital interface shows a colorful circular gradient in the center, surrounded by whimsical images including a furry character on a motorcycle, a cat at a spa, a dog airborne, and scenic artwork. Various editing tools are visible.
Meta’s AI video feature ‘Vibes’ lets users discover, create, and share short-form AI videos. It allows people to make videos using AI tools or remix existing clips by adding music or changing the visual style.

Meta also plans to experiment with subscriptions tied specifically to AI tools. This includes Vibes, an AI-driven short-form video feature that allows users to create and remix AI-generated videos. Vibes was announced in September as part of the latest version of the Meta AI app. Although Vibes has been free since its launch, Meta now plans to introduce a freemium model. Under this model, users would be able to create a limited number of AI-generated videos for free, with the option to subscribe for additional video creation each month.

TechCrunch reports that Meta will gather feedback from users as it rolls out these tests. Access to the platforms’ core functions will remain free, even as premium options are introduced. The company also stressed that the new subscriptions will be separate from Meta Verified, a paid service launched in 2023 that offers a verified badge, direct customer support, protection against impersonation, and other benefits for creators and businesses.

In a statement to CNBC, a Meta spokesperson says the subscriptions are designed to “unlock more productivity and creativity” by giving paid users access to more features and enhanced AI tools.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.

