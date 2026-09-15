Drone Light Shows Under Threat From FCC’s Proposed Ban

One of the largest drone light show operators in the U.S. says the FCC’s proposed retroactive ban on some foreign-made drones could effectively kill its business and others like it.

Skyworx Drone Shows, headquartered in Boise, Idaho, submitted public comments to the FCC arguing that unmanned aerial systems (UAS), like the ones the company uses for its shows, should be exempt from the ban.

The FCC says that foreign-made drones pose “unacceptable national security risks.” It has already banned new foreign-made drones, including all new DJI products.

It is now considering expanding the ban to include drones that already exist in the marketplace, claiming it wants to “secure the drone supply chain” by preventing the sale of drones equipped with military technology.

The technology-related national security risk the FCC cites is drones with thermal imaging, LiDAR sensing, those equipped with aerosol dispensing capability, all drone docking stations, and drones that weigh more than 55 pounds.

Skyworx argues that since the drones in its fleet each weigh less than three pounds, don’t dispense chemicals, and do not carry cameras, thermal-imaging sensors, or LiDAR, they should be exempt.

“As a proud American company, Skyworx is eager to transition to American-made equipment,” says Skyworx. “But for now, Skyworx cannot maintain a safe fleet without access to foreign-produced equipment.”

Skyworx says that the ban could prove so dangerous that it would force it to either fly risky alternatives or ground shows entirely.

“Options for American-made equipment remain limited today, and some of the important safety

features Skyworx relies on are not available from U.S. manufacturers at all,” it adds.

Skyworx points to features like parachute recovery, which are totally absent from American-made drones.

“Flight reliability is just as important and the domestic systems available today have not been proven at the scale and reliability that foreign systems have demonstrated,” the company says.

Skyworx also claims that many event producers and venues have turned to drone light shows as an alternative to firework shows. It argues that’s because they are safer, have lower emissions than fireworks, pose less wildfire risk, and can be enjoyed by people who suffer from sensory challenges, including veterans with PTSD.

Skyworx says the ban would force it and similar companies to replace thousands of drones that would ultimately total millions of dollars.

The company is far from the only person to disagree with the FCC’s proposed ban: in fact, PetaPixel reported earlier this month that a whopping 98.6% of respondents to the public consultation oppose the ban.

Image creditsHeader photo licensed via Depositphotos.