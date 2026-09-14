Escura’s $60 Instant Print-Inspired Toy Camera Gets a Dramatic Redesign

In March 2025, Escura made headlines for its $50 InstantSnap toy camera shaped like an instant photo print. Since then, Godox came out with a similar camera, the C100, that PetaPixel‘s Chris Niccolls really hated. Now, Escura is back with a new InstantSnap, the InstantSnap.novo.

As CAPA Camera Web reports, the big difference with the InstantSnap.novo is that it adds a screen to the design, shifting it from an instant photo size and shape to something that is held more like a traditional camera. While the original InstantSnap was designed to be held vertically, the Novo is held sideways.

The InstantSnap.novo keeps the same general idea as the original camera, including the prominent see-through viewfinder and centrally positioned image sensor. As before, the user lines up the shot through the big, clear viewfinder frame and then snaps the photo.

However, with the original InstantSnap, users couldn’t actually see their photos until they transferred them to their phone or computer. With the InstantSnap.novo, photographers can now check their shots immediately on a small rear screen. It’s a significant change to how the camera actually functions.

Beyond the switch from a vertical to a landscape orientation, the familiar-looking viewfinder has another new trick up its sleeve. Escura has made the viewfinder screen interchangeable so that photographers can swap in a “rule of thirds” grid viewfinder or even one with the golden ratio from the Fibonacci sequence. It also has a mirrored viewfinder so users can easily frame selfies.

The camera has also moved from a one-megapixel image sensor to a five-megapixel one, although that’s a pretty small difference in the grand scheme of things. It’s not many pixels either way.

Unfortunately, like most toy cameras, the rechargeable battery is built-in, meaning it will eventually stop working well and the camera will be relegated to a waste pile somewhere.

The InstantSnap.novo has an array of digital filters designed to mimic the look of old-school digital cameras, like a Y2K filter, and old film cameras. It captures 2560×1440 JPEG photos and video files up to 1440×1080 at 30p.

The InstantSnap.novo is available in Japan now for 8,894 yen, which is over $57 at current exchange rates. It’s available online through Pinkoi for $61.08. It comes in clear, translucent green (mint), and solid white.

Image creditsEscura