Australia Plans New Law to Let Users Switch Off Social Media Algorithms

The Australian government plans to introduce another world-first social media law by allowing people the choice to opt out of content recommended by algorithms.

Every Australian would be able to choose whether they want their social media content served by algorithms under draft legislation the federal government plans to propose this week. The initiative, dubbed “My Feed, My Way,” is intended to “empower” people online and allow them to have greater control over their social media feeds.

The proposal comes after Australia’s landmark law banning social media use for children under 16 took effect in December. The measure has since been followed by similar proposals and restrictions by other countries around the world.

Social Media Companies Could Face $79 Million Fines

According to a report by ABC News Australia, the Australian government will seek support for an opt-in/opt-out system in which platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook would be required to send account holders a push notification asking them to decide whether they want to receive recommended content.

The proposed social media algorithm rules are part of broader “Digital Duty of Care” draft laws that would shift responsibility onto major technology companies to proactively reduce foreseeable harms or face fines of more than $79 million. The draft laws are also expected to put greater responsibility on platforms to prevent harmful content, including illegal pornography and videos promoting disordered eating, from being shared.

Communications Minister Anika Wells, who last year led Australia’s world-first social media ban for children under 16, tells ABC News Australia that people would be able to make their choice regarding algorithms “over and over” if they repeatedly changed their minds.

“The reality is that lots of people will want to choose the algorithm,” Wells tells the news outlet. “That’s their choice. We respect that choice.”

Under the proposed legislation, social media companies could be required to let Australians choose how their feeds work. Users could either receive posts and videos selected by the platform’s algorithms or see a feed made up only of content from accounts they follow. Wells says the Australian government’s proposal differs from the European Union’s approach because it would require platforms to give users the ability to reject algorithmic recommendations, rather than simply providing another feed option.

However, according to The Guardian, the Trump administration says it will confront Australia over the proposed rules, which could see U.S. platforms receiving hefty fines for failing to remove harmful content and letting users opt out of algorithm-generated “for you” feeds.

“President Trump has unequivocally warned trading partners against imposing digital services taxes, fines, and other forms of extortion on America’s leading technology sector,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai says.

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