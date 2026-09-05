‘The Way We Never Were’ Photo Exhibit Examines the Myth of Postwar America

Harvard Art Museums has delved into its extensive photographic collection to put on a thought-provoking exhibition titled The Way We Never Were that questions the postwar narrative in the United States.

American life after World War II is often portrayed as a rosy world of sock hops, malt shops, manicured lawns, and renewed optimism. This image was heavily shaped by commercial photographers, who worked on commission for private clients, corporations, and government agencies. Their carefully staged portraits and promotional imagery, constructed using polished visual conventions and framing devices, helped define many of the era’s most familiar scenes.

This exhibition revisits the American Professional Photographers Collection, an archive of more than 20,000 negatives and prints collected in the 1970s by Harvard sociologist and curator Barbara P. Norfleet. Traveling across the United States, she visited dozens of studios that donated photographs of weddings, school dances, sports victories, corporate retreats, and other rites and rituals—what she called a “unique and valuable record of American life.” Yet today these photographs also reveal a mediated and carefully composed fantasy of the “good old days,” crafted to uphold a narrow view of American belonging.

Beneath the polished surface of postwar professional photography lay a period marked by deep cultural divisions and social policing. Made between the Korean War and the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, these sunny images of suburban middle-class ease present only a partial picture of reality, out of alignment with most experiences and perspectives. Obscuring racial segregation, Cold War anxiety, strict gender roles, and political repression, they leave out many of the core conditions that shaped everyday experience. Rather than showing American life as it was, the photographs construct an idealized vision of postwar prosperity and belonging that masks the tensions and exclusions underlying the era.

The approximately 70 photographs on display include a wide range of subjects: from formal studio portraiture, to the commemoration of milestones such as weddings, bar mitzvahs, and homecomings, to commissions from corporations, department stores, federal agencies, and real estate developers that promoted consumer goods and a vision of American greatness and stability in the service of economic growth.

“It has been a revelation to dig into this archive,” says one of the exhibition’s curators, Audrey Sands. “On one hand, we get to delight in these pictures — a Tupperware party, teen canteens, hula-hoop competitions, Christmas morning in a family living room bursting with gifts, a kiss between a homecoming king and queen — in their humor, intimacy, and visual richness. On the other, we must reckon with the fact that photography is constructed. These images weren’t simply recording an existing reality; they were helping create, circulate, and sell a particular vision of America.”

“We want to encourage viewers to look critically at how professional photography crafted and promoted an idealized vision of American life, in which sunny, white, middle-class experiences came to stand in for a far more diverse national story,” adds Madison Brown, another curator.

“Each of these photographers served a particular town or region, documenting everything from weddings to parades for the communities they knew best. Taken together, their distinctly local work reveals a shared American culture of remembrance — not only in what people chose to preserve, but also in what’s left out of the frame.”

The Way We Never Were: The American Professional Photographers Collection is on view now at the University Research Gallery at Harvard Art Museums in Cambridge, Massachusetts, until May 9, 2027.