This New Open-Source Camera Has Swappable Sensors and Lens Mounts

German electronics company CircuitValley has launched the CHC5 on Kickstarter, which it describes as “the world’s first commercially available modular camera system for advanced imaging.” The CHC5’s claim to fame is that the user can freely swap out the image sensor, rotating through a wide range of sensor sizes and formats.

Photographers may already be familiar with the concept of a modular camera, as Ricoh employed it with its ill-fated GXR compact digital camera. The Ricoh GXR had swappable camera-unit modules, letting users switch between different sensor and lens combinations. It was a clever, interesting idea that ultimately failed to achieve commercial success.

The CHC5 is similar in spirit, although very different in execution and target audience. The CHC5 is not necessarily designed with photographers in mind, but it remains an interesting bit of camera design and technology. It is designed with engineers, researchers, and developers in mind. These users typically need to build something custom for their specific use case, or purchase very expensive, specialized imaging systems.













CHC5 modules start at under $200 for backers, and the camera base itself, with a sensor and mount of choice, is around $680. The system is entirely open-source, rendering it easy to customize for even niche applications. With interchangeable sensors mounted on uniform boards, swappable lens mounts, and open-source software, the potential imaging applications are expansive.

As of now, available interchangeable lens mounts include C, CS, Canon RF, Sony E, M42, S, and M43. There are rolling shutter and global shutter sensors available, including a wide range of Sony IMX models ranging from 5 to 20.3 megapixels. The largest sensor is a 10.7-megapixel Sony IMX294 Micro Four Thirds sensor, which uses Sony’s Starvis technology for high-sensitivity performance.

“For developers, researchers, and engineers, building a custom camera solution typically means working around closed ecosystems, limited hardware options, and restricted software access,” CircuitValley explains. “Even simple changes — like adapting a new sensor, switching lens mounts, or modifying processing pipelines — can be complex, costly, or outright impossible.”

CHC5 promises to solve these challenges and has been in development for four years.

“It is a fully modular, open, and programmable camera platform designed from the ground up for machine vision and high-end image acquisition. Unlike traditional cameras, CHC5 gives you full control over both firmware and software,” CircuitValley continues.

Every component of the system can be changed or upgraded, which makes it not “just a camera,” but a “flexible imaging platform.”

Pricing and Availability

At the time of writing, CircuitValley expects the CHC5 to begin shipping to backers in January. As mentioned, sensor modules start at just $200, while the camera itself starts at around $680. There is also a developer kit with all the available sensor modules and lens mounts for €2,999, or $3,473 at current exchange rates.

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Image creditsCircuitValley