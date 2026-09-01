Poco’s New F9 Ultra Goes Big on Cameras, Gaming, and Battery Life

Poco has officially unveiled the F9 series, introducing the Poco F9 Ultra and F9 Pro. The flagship F9 Ultra leads the lineup with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, a dedicated VisionBoost D8 chipset, a 200MP main camera, a 5x periscope telephoto lens, and an 8,050mAh battery.

The F9 series is positioned heavily around gaming, with both phones supporting frame rates of up to 185 frames per second in compatible games. Poco says the dedicated VisionBoost D8 chip can handle smart frame interpolation while also running AI super resolution, allowing supported games to combine higher frame rates with improved image detail. However, as will become clear soon, the Poco F9 series phones also take mobile photography very seriously.

A 6.9-Inch 185Hz HyperRGB AMOLED Display

The F9 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Poco HyperRGB AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 185Hz and a resolution of 2,608 by 1,200 pixels. Rather than using a conventional RGBG subpixel arrangement, Poco’s HyperRGB technology uses dedicated red, green, and blue subpixels.

The display also marks the global debut of Poco’s M11 display panel. The panel uses a new green light-emitting material that Poco says improves luminous efficiency by 20 percent while increasing the display’s claimed lifespan by five percent. Poco says the display can reach 4,500 nits of multi-scenario peak brightness and up to 10,000 nits when covering one percent of the display area. The company says the new panel is designed to provide greater brightness while using less power.

The display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, along with 12-bit color depth and a claimed 68 billion colors. It also incorporates Xiaomi Vision Care and has received TÜV Rheinland’s Quadruple Eye Care certification.

The F9 Ultra has a glass-fiber rear panel and metal frame and is available in Dark Cherry and Black. The rear camera module incorporates a dynamic lighting system that can display effects for notifications, calls, games, and music.

Poco F9 Ultra Adds a 200MP Camera and 5x Periscope

Photography gets a significant hardware upgrade on the F9 Ultra, which is the first Poco phone to feature a 200MP main camera. The sensor includes optical image stabilization and a dedicated 200MP shooting mode designed to preserve extra detail for cropping and reframing.

The main camera is joined by a 5x periscope telephoto camera. Poco says the telephoto system provides 10x lossless zoom and can extend to 20x using its AI Ultra Zoom processing. A 50MP ultra-wide camera and 32MP front-facing camera round out the system.

The telephoto camera also supports portrait photography, telemacro shooting, and 4K video at 60 frames per second. The phone’s Live Cinematography mode can automatically shift focal lengths while recording, with different shooting modes designed around zoom transitions and portrait effects.

As with the rest of the phone’s specifications, the image-quality claims have not yet been independently tested. The hardware is nevertheless notable for a Poco device, particularly the addition of a 5x periscope camera rather than relying entirely on computational zoom.

Sound by Bose Comes to the F9 Series

Poco is continuing its partnership with Bose with the F9 series, using Sound by Bose technology for the phones’ audio tuning.

The F9 Ultra has a 2.1-channel speaker system consisting of dual symmetrical 1115D stereo speakers and a separate 1620 subwoofer. Poco says the configuration is designed to provide deeper bass and a wider soundstage than a conventional smartphone speaker setup.

Two sound profiles are available: Dynamic for stronger bass and Balanced for a more neutral sound. A new Game audio mode is also designed to make footsteps easier to hear in supported games while retaining other directional audio cues.

An 8,050mAh Battery With 100W Charging

Battery capacity is another area where the F9 Ultra stands out. The phone contains an 8,050mAh typical-capacity battery, which Poco says is the largest battery yet used in the F Series.

The battery uses 16 percent silicon-carbon content and has a claimed energy density of 809 watt-hours per liter. The technology allows Poco to increase capacity while keeping the phone’s overall form factor relatively streamlined. Poco claims the phone can deliver up to two days of battery life under its internal testing scenario.

Wired charging reaches 100W, while wireless charging is supported at up to 50W. The phone can also provide up to 27W wired reverse charging and 22.5W wireless reverse charging for compatible devices.

Poco also includes smart charging features designed to manage temperatures during charging, including while gaming. The company says the system is intended to reduce heat buildup and help maintain long-term battery health.

Poco F9 Pro Offers a Smaller Alternative

The F9 Pro sits below the Ultra in the lineup but retains many of its core technologies. It uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V-series platform alongside the VisionBoost D8 chipset and supports the same maximum 185Hz display refresh rate and 185 frames per second gaming capability.

The Pro has a smaller 6.59-inch HyperRGB AMOLED display and a 6,330mAh battery. It also supports 100W wired and 50W wireless HyperCharge.

On the camera side, the F9 Pro has a 200MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP 2.5x floating telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The floating telephoto can focus as close as 10 centimeters, giving the phone both telephoto and close-up shooting capabilities.

The F9 Pro is available in White, Aurora Green, and Black. The Aurora Green version features Poco’s first full-panel luminous design. The rear panel can emit a soft glow after exposure to sunlight or indoor lighting, and Poco says users can create custom light patterns when using a separately sold blue-violet laser pointer.

Reminder For U.S. Buyers

The Poco F9 Ultra is being sold as a global-market phone, but that does not mean it has an official U.S. retail launch. Poco’s global product availability varies by market, and the company directs buyers to local sales channels for availability.

For U.S. buyers, the F9 Ultra therefore falls into the imported “global phone” category unless Poco announces a dedicated U.S. sales channel. Supported cellular bands, carrier certification, VoLTE support, eSIM availability, and regional software differences can all affect the experience, and a phone supporting a carrier’s frequency bands does not necessarily mean that carrier will fully support the device.

Pricing and Availability

The Poco F9 Ultra is available in three memory configurations. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at $799, with early-bird pricing starting at $729. The 16GB RAM and 512GB storage version costs $949, with early-bird pricing starting at $799, while the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage model is priced at $1,199, with early-bird pricing starting at $1,059.

European pricing starts at €1,099.90 for the 12GB/256GB model, €1,199.90 for 16GB/512GB, and €1,399.90 for 16GB/1TB. Early-bird pricing lowers those figures to €829.90, €899.90, and €1,199.90, respectively.

The Poco F9 Ultra is available in Dark Cherry and Black, with 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations. The F9 Pro is offered in White, Aurora Green, and Black, with 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations.

Image creditsPoco