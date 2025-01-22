Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Smartphones Feature New Cameras and Lots of AI

Samsung announced a trio of new Galaxy S25 series smartphones, including the base Galaxy S25, the large S25+, and the flagship S25 Ultra.

While each model differs regarding key specs, especially the Ultra, all three S25 series phones focus heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) features.

“The greatest innovations are a reflection of their users, which is why we evolved Galaxy AI to help everyone interact with their devices more naturally and effortlessly while trusting that their privacy is secured,” says TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy S25 series opens the door to an AI-integrated OS that fundamentally shifts how we use technology and how we live our lives.”

Each phone relies upon One UI 7, which delivers a personalized AI-powered user experience. Samsung says it is the starting point of imagining Android with AI at its core. Notable AI features include multimodal capabilities so S25 can interpret text, speech, images, and videos simultaneously, improved Google Circle to Search, context-aware actionable searches, smarter app switching, natural-language search (including for photos), comprehensive Gemini integration, and more.

There are hardware similarities across the entire Galaxy S25 lineup, including the processing pipeline. AI is very resource-hungry, so the Galaxy S25 series features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, the most powerful processor ever customized for Galaxy. The Qualcomm chip is 40% better for neural processing, has 37% faster CPU performance, and has a GPU that is 30% quicker than the previous generation.

As for customization, Samsung and Qualcomm worked together to improve AI image processing specifically. ProScaler on Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25+ — but not the base S25 — offers a 40% improvement in image quality and features custom Samsung Digital Natural Image engine technology within the imaging pipeline.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Base Model Gets a New 50-Megapixel Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The device sports a 4,000mAh battery, is 7.2 millimeters thick, and weighs 162 grams. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports 5G (sub6, mmW) and Wi-Fi 7.

That’s all well and good, but the most interesting aspect is its camera system. The Galaxy S25 includes a new 50-megapixel ultrawide camera sensor, upgraded from the previous generation’s paltry 12-megapixel chip.

The 50-megapixel primary camera is flanked by a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera. The telephoto camera, per usual, works with Samsung’s Space Zoom to deliver expansive digital zoom — in this case, 30x.

All three cameras have enough resolution for 4K video (capped at 60 frames per second), but only the new main camera can support 8K recording (30p).

Another improvement is the move from 8-bit to 10-bit recording by default. 10-bit HDR offers four times better color performance compared to 8-bit.

There are also AI improvements, as expected, which Samsung says will improve image and video quality, especially in low-light conditions. Mobile photographers can also control the depth of field with Virtual Aperture, a new integration in the popular Expert RAW app. There are also new analog-inspired filters for users to play with.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is available to preorder today, starting at $799.99. The phone comes in navy, icyblue, mint, and silver shadow colorways. The Galaxy S25 will begin shipping on February 7.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Is the S25 But Bigger

In nearly every way, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ is just the standard S25 but bigger. The smartphone jumps from a 6.2-inch display to a 6.7-inch screen, which, like the S25, is an AMOLED panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera system is the same across both models, including the 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and 10-megapixel 3x telephoto.

The Galaxy S25+ sports a larger battery — 4,900mAh versus 4,000 — and features upgraded fast wired charging. It also adds ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity and is 0.1-millimeter thicker than its smaller sibling.

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ starts at $999.99 with 256GB and 512GB storage options. It comes in the same colors as the S25 and will be delivered to customers beginning February 7.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: The 200-Megapixel Star of the Show

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the obvious flagship in the group, offering the sleekest design, the latest features, and the best camera system.

Before getting into the imaging features, it is worth looking at the phone’s design. It has a big 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It is also the slimmest (8.2 millimeters), lightest (218 grams), and most durable Galaxy Ultra device yet. The phone features a rounded edge for a comfortable grip and includes a titanium frame. It is also the first Galaxy device to feature the new Corning Gorilla Armor 2, a first-of-its-kind material that is more durable than glass and includes Corning’s glass-ceramic anti-reflective surface treatment. Samsung says its new S25 Ultra has better drop protection and scratch resistance.

Regarding photo features, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has four rear cameras. Some things have not changed at all from the S24 Ultra, including the 200-megapixel main camera (Type 1/1.3), 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera (Type 1/3.52), and 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera (Type 1/2.52). The significant change here is the ultrawide camera, which has moved from a 12-megapixel sensor to a 50-megapixel one.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra features Samsung’s ProVisual Engine, captures HDR portraits, offers 100x Space Zoom, and can capture high-resolution macro photos. It also records 4K video at up to 120p and 8K at 30p. It can shoot 8K video with each camera except for the 3x telephoto.

The S25 Ultra and the other Galaxy S25 phones offer Galaxy Log video recording, which promises to enable precise color grading options during post-production. Impressively, Galaxy Log is available across all cameras at all frame rates, meaning that mobile filmmakers don’t need to compromise when it comes to log video recording.

Additional features include a sizeable 5,000mAh battery, fast wired and wireless charging, and an embedded Galaxy S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available to preorder now ahead of its February 7 launch. The Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,299.99 and comes with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. It is available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Black colorways. Customers who purchase directly from Samsung can also access exclusive Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Jadegreen colors.

Image credits: Samsung