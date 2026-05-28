Xiaomi’s 17T Series Phones Feature Leica Tech and a New 5x Camera

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest T Series smartphones, the Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro, both co-engineered with Leica.

Both new smartphones feature triple rear camera arrays, although the specific cameras available differ. The more affordable, smaller 6.56-inch Xiaomi 17T features a 50-megapixel main camera with a Type 1/1.55 sensor and 23mm equivalent f/1.7 lens. Meanwhile, the 17T Pro, which has a 6.83-inch display, sports a larger Type 1/1.31 50MP sensor, likewise with a 23mm f/1.7 equivalent prime lens.

On the telephoto side, things are identical between the two new smartphones, as each receives a brand-new Leica-branded 5x telephoto camera, a first for the T series. The 50-megapixel telephoto camera has 10x “optical-grade” zoom and macro capabilities. The periscope telephoto lens delivers a 115mm equivalent focal length and an f/3 aperture. The image sensor, as is typical in most smartphone telephoto camera systems, is fairly small. It’s a Type 1/2.76 chip. Both phones also utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver extreme 120x zoom, dubbed AI Ultra Zoom.

The 17T and 17T Pro also both feature the same 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras. These feature even smaller Type 1/3.06 image sensors and a 120-degree field of view, equivalent to a 15mm lens.

Leica’s involvement with the Xiaomi 17T Series goes beyond the telephoto camera. Both main cameras feature Leica UltraPure optical designs alongside a hybrid Leica Summilux lens structure. Xiaomi and Leica’s relationship is very strong these days, as evidenced by the Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi released earlier this year.

To that end, the Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro feature a new Leica Live Moment feature. This feature, supported across all focal lengths on both devices, captures a short video clip and then uses artificial intelligence to select the best moment to preserve as a high-quality still frame. It’s like a burst photography feature that automatically picks the best frame from the burst.

Leica’s “signature aesthetic” is also featured throughout both devices, including in the Leica-infused portrait mode and Leica-styled photo borders. Xiaomi promises that Leica’s visual style is preserved across all cameras.

Speaking of video, both devices promise competitive motion picture features and performance. They each record 4Kp60 cinematic video, while the 17T Pro steps things up a bit with 4Kp120 recording and 8Kp30. They both record HDR10+ video as well.

The Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro run Android 16, feature Google Gemini, and are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chips. The 17T uses a Dimensity 8500 Ultra, while the more powerful 17T Pro uses a Dimensity 9500.

The Xiaomi 17T will arrive in June, starting at €749 (about $870). The 17T Pro starts at €899 ($1,045). This is a big leap over the pricing for the prior generation, the 15T series. The 15T Pro, a great smartphone, was around $900.

Image credits: Xiaomi. In-person photos and additional reporting by Kate Garibaldi.