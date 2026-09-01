Instagram is Waking Up to the Fact That People Don’t Like Being Tricked by AI Creators

News
Matt Growcoot
A woman with pink hair takes a selfie wearing a black cropped t-shirt with a white "heart breakers" graphic and a matching black skirt.
Profiles like Aitana Lopez will receive a new AI-generated profile label.

AI-generated content creators that masquerade as real humans have soared in recent years and now Instagram is making a move against them.

Previously, some of these accounts had an AI creator label attached to them, but from now on they will receive an AI-generated profile to make it clearer that their page features an AI-generated person rather than a human.

Three screenshots of an Instagram profile named alex.anyways18 showing the "AI-generated profile" label and disclosure information.

Furthermore, AI-generated influencer accounts that do not add the AI-generated profile label will have their accounts limited.

“This update builds on the learnings of the AI creator label we began testing earlier this year,” Instagram says.

“As generative AI becomes a bigger part of how people create, we’ve heard that people don’t like seeing a profile that seems human, only to find out later that the person featured is AI-generated. They want to know when a profile features an AI-generated person.”

The AI-generated profile label is only necessary for accounts that feature an AI-generated person. Creators who use AI tools as part of their process, such as to edit photos, generate captions, or create graphics, don’t need to add the label.

Three mobile phone screens showing an Instagram notification about adding an AI label to a profile and the subsequent review request process.

Instagram warns that profiles that don’t add the label when appropriate may find the account’s reach limited. Users can check Account Status under Settings to see if they’re no longer eligible to appear in recommendations.

AI is increasingly becoming a touchy subject and a rare nonpartisan issue: voters of all stripes appear to be largely skeptical of the technology.

PetaPixel has reported extensively about how AI images, including AI-generated social media profiles, have undermined people’s trust in what they’re seeing online.

So far, major platforms like Instagram have had, at best, spotty policies when it comes to labeling AI content and continue to push misleading and confusing AI videos on the app.

In July, Instagram tried to introduce a feature that allowed users to generate images using other people’s likeness from public profiles. The backlash was so strong that Meta, Instagram’s parent company, reversed course, saying that “We’ve heard feedback that people found this confusing, so we’ve removed this feature while we take time to listen to feedback and evaluate the approach.”

,
Love PetaPixel? Unlock Premium Perks.
Related Articles
Readers Reporting Auto Redirecting Ads on Mobile
A smartphone displaying the Instagram logo and name rests on a surface, with a red-lit keyboard blurred in the background. Instagram’s New Video Editing Tool Quickly Makes a First Draft
A screenshot of a photo editing software showing a vivid image of a river canyon at sunset, with steep cliffs, green trees, bright blue water, and a curved dam, alongside editing tools, photo info, and a map preview. Free Photo Manager digiKam Gets Major New Update With AI Tools
Add PetaPixel to Your Google+ Circles!
Discussion