Fujifilm and Google Launch New Google Photos Print Store

Fujifilm has announced “Fujifilm for Google Photos Print Store,” a new print storefront that brings physical photo printing to Google Photos users.

Fujifilm says it “will assume leadership and responsibility for the photo printing functionality of the popular Google Photos platforms,” and plans to release new features and products to improve the overall Google Photos user experience. Fujifilm is taking an operational and customer support role in the new co-branded print experience and will deliver full storefront management, customer support, customer lifecycle marketing, and an expanded product catalog.

“Working so closely with Google Photos over the years has truly been a dream collaboration, coupling Google’s outstanding technological capabilities with Fujifilm’s over 90 years of imaging expertise,” says Bing Liem, division president, Imaging Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation.

“It was a natural next step for Fujifilm to take a larger role in the management and expansion of the platform’s printing capabilities. We’re excited to expand this winning partnership and especially excited about the benefits and ease of use it will bring to Google Photos’ users,” Liem continues.

When the new platform officially arrives inside Google Photos, users will be able to launch an integrated Fujifilm for Google Photos Print Store directly within Google Photos. It will feature a shared, consistent identity.

Customers will be able to customize and purchase physical prints, frames, decor, and gift items. Fujifilm says the new and improved experience will utilize the intelligence inside Google Photos to “surface relevant photos and suggest personalized print opportunities.”

On a Google support page, Google also mentions customized photo books, canvas prints, and wall art as available products. Google adds that Fujifilm handles all payment transactions, shipping, and customer support.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Fujifilm, providing Google Photos users with a seamless printing experience,” says Shimrit Ben-Yair, vice president, Google Photos. “The new storefront will offer even more ways for people to print their photos so they can easily celebrate and save their meaningful moments.”

Fujifilm and Google say the new platform has started rolling out to Google Photos users in the United States. In Europe, it will start showing up in Google Photos beginning in October.

Image creditsFujifilm and Google. Header photo created using a background asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.