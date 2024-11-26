Fujifilm x Google Collab With a Pixel 9 Pro-Themed Instax Mini Link 3 Printer

Fujifilm and Google announced a collaboration between Fujifilm’s Instax series and Google’s flagship Pixel 9 Pro smartphone.

As part of the new collaboration, Fujifilm launched a rose quartz color variation of the Instax Mini Link 3 wireless printer, officially known as the Instax Mini Link 3 Google Pixel Collaboration Model. This pink printer pairs nicely with the rose quartz color variation of the Pixel 9 Pro smartphone. Google’s latest handheld features the company’s Fast Pair technology, which ensures a swift and easy connection between the device and the Instax printer.

“Printing images creates lasting memories,” says Bing Lien, division president of the Imaging Division at Fujifilm North America Corporation. Lien continues, “Pixel 9 Pro users can print images with ease using Mini Link 3 and use their smartphone and printer as tools for creativity, customizing images in imaginative ways through Mini Link 3’s myriad of innovative app features. Mini Link 3 allows you to do way more than print instant photos — and when combined with the image-making power and quick connectivity of Pixel 9 Pro, it brings fun to life.”

Functionally, the new pink version of the Mini Link 3 is the same as the standard one released in August of this year. The Mini Link 3 works alongside the Instax Mini Link App, which features Instax AiR Studio, a playground where users can capture augmented reality (AR) images, apply decorative effects to their pictures, and easily print and share creations.

The app includes numerous stickers, background templates, and even animated effects, which can be shared as video files on social media. Users can also use a photobooth-like experience within the app, which captures up to six images at a selected interval, similar to a classic analog photobooth.

Like the standard Mini Link 3, the new Google collab version features triple LED lights, a first for the Link series. According to Fujifilm, these bright LEDs provide status indicators and help make the printer easier to use. Also like the standard version, the Google Pixel variant is small, compact, and can print up to 100 Instax Mini instant photos per charge.

Pricing and Availability

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 Google Pixel Collaboration Model is available to purchase now at a manufacturer-suggested retail price of $129.95. This is a $30 premium over a typical Mini Link 3, which comes in sage green, rose pink, and clay white colorways.

Image credits: Fujifilm