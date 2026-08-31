OmniCore Is An All-Flash NAS That Uses AI to Search Your Photos

OmniCore is a new modular, all-flash AI-powered NAS designed for creatives and other users who require fast, intelligent control over their files.

Made by Digiera, the OmniCore is launching first on Kickstarter, where it has very quickly shattered its $50,000 funding goal. As of writing, nearly 100 people have pledged over $180,000 to the campaign.

OmniCore is built exclusively on M.2 NVMe SSDs that promise speeds up to five times faster than comparable HDD_based network attached storage (NAS) systems. The device uses integrated local artificial intelligence to help users search, organize, and manage their files without relying on a connected cloud service.

OmniCore comes in three configurations, and the top-tier version supports up to 144TB of total storage.

The Base model supports up to 56TB of storage across six NVMe bays and has 8GB of onboard LPDDR5 memory. The Base model includes AI Search and AI Album features, which let users track down files, including photos. AI Search lets users scour their library of saved files using natural language, while AI Album uses image recognition to identify objects, scenes, faces, and visible text across photo and video libraries, making files easier to find without manual tagging.

The Pro and Ultra versions add a complete on-device AI software suite, including an AI chatbot, AI Transcription for audio and video recordings stored on OmniCore, AI Document Analysis, AI File Assistant, and an AI Creative Assistant that turns photos and videos into highlight reels.

The OmniCore Pro and Ultra support up to 144TB of storage across eight bays and include 32GB and 64GB of onboard RAM, respectively. They also feature a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C 3.2 Gen2x2 ports, dual 10GbE networking, an 8K HDMI output, and an SD slot. As for wired network speeds, the OmniCore Base tops out at 625 MB/s, while the Pro and Ultra reach up to 2,500 MB/s.

“Storage should be fast, intelligent, and entirely yours,” Digiera says. “That is what we built.”

Pricing and Availability

OmniCore is available to back now starting at $799 for the Base model, a 27 percent discount compared to the eventual retail price of $1,099. OmniCore Pro and Ultra are $1,499 and $2,199 for backers. They will retail for $2,199 and $2,999. Digiera says OmniCore will begin shipping in January 2027.

There are also backer options with some flash storage, but otherwise, the SSDs will need to be purchased separately. Digiera says OmniCore works with Digiera’s own SSDs plus NVMe M.2 SSDs from other manufacturers.

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Image creditsDigiera