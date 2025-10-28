Zettlab’s Sleek New NAS Uses AI to Find the Photos You Want

Zettlab, a Shenzhen-based startup founded by former engineers from DJI, Huawei, and ByteDance, has announced a pair of AI-infused storage solutions for digital content creators, the D6 Ultra and D4 NAS.

Following its successful Kickstarter campaign, which raised over $1.4 million from more than 1,700 backers, Zettlab’s latest D6 Ultra and D4 NAS devices merge local AI performance with secure offline storage and a minimalist all-aluminum design. Each model runs on ZettOS, Zettlab’s custom Linux-based operating system built for creative professionals, small teams, and home users who want smarter file management without depending on the cloud.

Since its debut, Zettlab has earned three major awards at IFA and won a Red Dot Design Award Winner 2025, celebrating its innovation in AI integration, intuitive usability, and precision engineering with a mission that centers on combining cutting-edge AI processing with secure, local data management, creating devices that empower users to control their digital ecosystems entirely offline. The brand’s rapid rise highlights its goal to redefine what a NAS can be, transforming it from a simple storage device into a powerful, privacy-focused AI workstation for the modern creator.

AI-Powered NAS Family

The latest D6 Ultra and D4 join Zettlab’s earlier D6 and D8 Ultra models, which were also launched via Kickstarter earlier this year to widespread acclaim. Like the new models, the original D6 and D8 Ultra delivered powerful AI-assisted content management, high-speed local storage, and robust security features, quickly gaining popularity among creators and tech enthusiasts. Both the D6 and D8 Ultra are now available through the new Kickstarter campaign, offering backers the chance to secure these advanced NAS systems starting at $849 for the D6 Ultra and $1,199 for the D8 Ultra.

The full lineup of D4, D6, D6 Ultra, and D8 Ultra mark a strong family of NAS units covering a wide gamut of users from home office to professionals who seek the benefits of the latest AI storage advancements.

AI Meets Local Storage

At the heart of Zettlab’s concept is private, offline AI. Both NAS units include built-in large language model (LLM) capabilities that run locally, supporting features such as semantic search, visual content recognition, voice-to-text transcription, and document Q&A, all without an internet connection. This ensures data privacy and fast performance for professionals who want AI assistance without relying on the cloud.

Most importantly for photographers and filmmakers, Zettlab’s local AI transforms the creative process into a fully streamlined workflow. From storyboard creation to final delivery, every step happens within the same ecosystem. With a single touch, footage is automatically transferred to the NAS, transcoded, and processed through AI Clip for intelligent scene detection and editing. The system allows creators to share projects, receive frame-by-frame feedback, and manage revisions effortlessly, creating a true one-stop solution that boosts efficiency and eliminates the need for multiple disconnected tools.

“From creating a storyboard to completing the entire workflow, all in one Zettlab AI NAS. With one touch, your footage is automatically transferred to the NAS. The system first transcodes the material and leverage AI Clip for seamless editing. Then, you can share and receive frame-by-frame comments directly. A one-stop solution to boost content creators’ efficiency,” Zettlab says.

Zettlab D6 Ultra: Engineered for Power and Precision

The D6 Ultra is designed for demanding creative and professional workflows. Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor (14 cores, 18 threads, 34 TOPS), it includes 16GB of DDR5 RAM (expandable to 96GB), dual 10GbE ports, and PCIe 4.0 expansion. Two M.2 SSD slots and six hot-swappable drive bays provide up to 152TB (137.9 terabytes) of total capacity in RAID 0/1/5/6/10 or JBOD configurations.

Data protection is built in with RAID encryption, UPS support, and secure transfer protocols to safeguard content against power loss and cyber threats.

A 3.49-inch (8.9-centimeter) LCD keeps system metrics visible in real time, from CPU and RAM usage to IP status, while customizable ambient lighting and an all-aluminum chassis make the D6 Ultra look as refined as it performs.

Running on ZettOS, users gain access to a streamlined interface and one-click installation for popular apps such as Plex, NextCloud, and Home Assistant, along with full Docker compatibility for deeper customization and control.

The unit weighs 11.02 pounds (five kilograms) and measures approximately 10.1 × 9.3 × 7.3 inches (25.6 × 23.7 × 18.6 centimeters).

Zettlab D4: Smart NAS for Home and Personal Use

For creators, families, and small offices, the Zettlab D4 delivers many of the same AI-powered benefits in a more compact, affordable package. Priced at $429, it runs on the RK3588 chip (8 cores, 6 TOPS NPU) with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, offering responsive performance for AI-assisted organization and search.

The D4 supports up to 100TB (90.9 terabytes) of storage and provides features like AI Categories, AI Search, AI Q&A, and AI Transcription, all processed locally for fast, private results. With UPS support, a 3.49-inch (8.9-centimeter) LCD screen, and subtle ambient lighting, it delivers a refined experience that fits seamlessly into a home office, personal backup system, or smart home setup.

The D4 weighs 8.8 pounds (four kilograms) and measures 8.3 × 9.3 × 7.3 inches (21 × 23.7 × 18.6 centimeters).

ZettOS: Simplicity Meets Control

Both NAS systems run ZettOS, a Linux-based operating system built for clarity and performance. It includes real-time monitoring, app-based customization, and local-first control. Whether you are running a Plex media server, syncing with NextCloud, or deploying Docker containers for advanced workflows, ZettOS keeps it intuitive and responsive.

Zettlab’s philosophy is simple: give users AI-enhanced capabilities without cloud dependency or subscription fees. With no monthly costs and complete local control, both NAS units offer a compelling alternative to traditional cloud-based ecosystems.

Zettlab’s entry into the NAS market marks an evolution toward smarter, more secure, and more autonomous storage. The D6 Ultra brings workstation-grade power to professionals managing extensive video archives or multi-user environments, while the D4 provides an accessible AI-driven organization for households and small creative teams.

For users looking for automated, local AI processing, fast data access, and secure storage, Zettlab’s NAS lineup offers intelligent management that operates entirely on-premises, without relying on cloud services.

Pricing and Availability

The Zettlab D6 Ultra, priced at $1,049, and D4, which starts at $429, are available for pre-order through the official Zettlab Kickstarter page. Zettlabs notes that supporters can reserve units directly through the campaign, with early-bird pricing offering a significant discount compared to the final retail price.

