Save Up to $600 for a Limited Time on a Powerful New MacBook Pro

Apple announced the brand-new M6 and M5 Ultra chips this week, powering upgraded Mac Studio and Mac mini desktops. But what of the company’s ultra-popular MacBooks? There’s good news there, too: many are on sale right now for a limited time.

A good computer, whether Mac or PC, is essential to a modern digital photo and video workflow. Many photographers and video editors love the experience on Mac, and Apple’s M-powered notebooks deliver power, efficiency, and fantastic build quality, including excellent displays.

All the Macs listed below are on sale until August 30 at 11:59 PM ET, and photographers can save up to $600.

14-Inch MacBook Pro With M5 Max

The biggest discount belongs to the ultra-powerful Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max. Although PetaPixel reviewed the 16-inch model earlier this year, the 14-inch one offers much of the same great performance and usability. It is the best laptop we’ve ever tested, and it absolutely rips through even the most intense video editing workflows.

In this case, customers can save $600 on a MacBook Pro with 18 CPU cores, 32 GPU cores, 36GB of unified memory, and a 4TB SSD. It is usually $5,099, but thanks to the discount, it’s $4,499. It’s still an expensive computer, of course, but it’s extremely powerful and portable.

16-Inch MacBook Pro With M5 Pro

The M5 Pro remains a very capable chip, and doesn’t leave much on the table compared to the M5 Max. Users can save $500 on a 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, 48GB of unified memory, and a 2TB SSD right now. That brings the price down to $3,599.

16-Inch MacBook Pro (M5 Max, Nano-Texture Glass)

Okay, but what if you want a ton of RAM and a 16-inch Nano-Texture Glass display? You’re in luck. B&H has a 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max, 128GB of unified memory, and a 2TB SSD on sale right now. After a $450 discount, the silver laptop costs a cool $6,699. Memory is pricey these days.

16-Inch MacBook Pro (M5 Pro, Nano-Texture Glass)

This is a much more accessible MacBook Pro with a 16-inch Nano-Texture Glass display. Powered instead by an M5 Pro, this configuration has 48GB of RAM, which is plenty for many workflows, and a 1TB SSD. It’s $450 off until the end of the day on August 30, temporarily knocking its price down to $3,299.

$400 Off Many Configurations

The next slate of MacBook Pros is all $400 off for a limited time. The six laptops below include 14-inch and 16-inch models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets. Discounts range from $2,699 for two M5 Pro-powered 14-inch models to $5,999 for a 16-inch M5 Max machine.

Save On Even More MacBook Pro Laptops

Beyond the highlighted deals above, B&H also has limited-time discounts of $40 to $300 on many more MacBook Pro configurations. They are all ending on August 30 at 11:59 PM ET.

Full disclosureB&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image creditsApple unless otherwise noted. Header photo created using an image licensed via Depositphotos.com.