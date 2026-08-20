Brightin Star’s Luxurious New 35mm f/1.7 M-Mount Lens Is Coming Soon

At CP+ 2026 in February, Brightin Star announced a new APO 35mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens for Leica M-Mount cameras. The stylish new lens is finally available to order, and unlike Brightin Star’s typical lenses, it is launching first on Kickstarter.

The full-frame 35mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens is just Brightin Star’s second Leica M-Mount lens, joining the 28mm f/2.8 Pancake lens that released in 2023 in black and just this week in silver. Like the company’s ultra-thin 28mm f/2.8 lens, Brightin Star makes it clear that the 35mm f/1.7 ASPH. is easily adapted to other camera systems, including Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Fujifilm GFX, and L-Mount.

The manual focus lens has 307 degrees of focus throw and can focus as close as 0.3 meters (one foot). The lens supports rangefinder coupling, although in this case, the close-focusing distance is expected to be 0.7 meters, as is typical. When used on a Leica M-Mount camera with live view, or when adapted, photographers can take advantage of the closer focusing distance.

The lens, which has a classic black paint-inspired finish, is 43 millimeters (1.7 inches) long and weighs 266 grams (9.4 ounces).

On the inside, the Brightin Star APO 35mm f/1.7 ASPH. has 11 elements arranged across seven groups. Brightin Star notes that there are six aspherical surfaces inside the lens. As the APO in the name suggests, the lens promises an apochromatic design, which means well-controlled chromatic aberrations. The lens has a circular 11-bladed aperture diaphragm.

The new lens is also part of Brightin Star’s new “Apex” series. The company says this series promises “precision without compromise.” Although photographers didn’t see the new lens until earlier this year, Brightin Star says it has been working on it for more than two years.

“We believe a truly exceptional M-mount lens should never have to choose between heritage and innovation,” Brightin Star explains. “The Apex Series was created with this belief at its core. It preserves the timeless, understated character of classic M lenses while bringing together advanced optics, precision mechanics, and uncompromising standards of craftsmanship.”

Pricing and Availability

The Brightin Star APO 35mm f/1.7 ASPH. is available to back for $759, a 37 percent discount versus the eventual retail price of $1,199. Brightin Star says shipping should begin in November.

Adapters are also available to backers for around 40 percent off, bringing the price down to $30 to $42, depending on the mount.

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Image creditsBrightin Star