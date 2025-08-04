Brightin Star’s New AF 35mm f/1.8 Promises Pro Performance for $250

Chinese lens maker Brightin Star announced the AF 35mm f/1.8, a fast wide-standard prime lens for full-frame Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras.

The $250 prime lens features an STM motor for autofocus, which Brightin Star describes as fast, silent, and accurate. Brightin Star says the STM motor delivers micron-level precision. The lens also works alongside the autofocus features of Nikon and Sony’s mirrorless cameras, including eye-detect AF.

Brightin Star claims that its new 35mm f/1.8 lens is well-suited to video applications thanks to “minimal” focus breathing. This means that when changing the focusing position, the field of view remains consistent. Lenses with poor focus breathing will demonstrate a shifting image during focusing.

Another video-friendly feature is that the aperture control ring can be de-clicked by the user. While photographers often prefer hard stops at different aperture settings, videographers prefer smooth aperture changes during recording.

It is worth noting that, due to how Nikon Z-mount bodies handle stepless aperture control rings on third-party lenses, the Z version of the Brightin Star AF 35mm f/1.8 lacks an aperture control ring. The E-mount version, however, has a full aperture control ring.

Brightin Star places considerable emphasis on its new 35mm f/1.8 lens’s optical performance. The lens features 11 elements in eight groups, including two aspherical lenses, a pair of high-refractive lenses made by Hoya, and a single ED low-dispersion element. Brightin Star promises exceptional control over chromatic aberrations, minimal ghosting, and very high edge-to-edge sharpness, even when shooting at f/1.8.

Good performance at f/1.8 is crucial, as that is where a fast prime lens like this differentiates itself from slower zoom lenses. Brightin Star promises natural-looking focus transitions and soft blur.

The lens’s size and weight vary slightly depending on the mount. The E-mount version weighs 420 grams (14.8 ounces) and is 88 millimeters (3.46 inches) long, while the Z-mount lens weighs 430 grams (15.2 ounces) and is 90 millimeters (3.54 inches) long. Both lenses accept 62mm filters and feature dust- and splash resistance. They both also have a USB-C port for firmware updates, although the firmware update software is only available on Windows.

Pricing and Availability

The Brightin Star AF 35mm f/1.8 promises professional-grade performance at a not-so-pro price. The lens is available now for $250. For reference, the Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S is about $900, while the Sony FE 35mm f/1.8 is $700.

Image credits: Brightin Star