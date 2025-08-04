Brightin Star’s New AF 35mm f/1.8 Promises Pro Performance for $250

Jeremy Gray

A black camera lens labeled “35” is displayed against a dramatic blue and black background with bright light streaks radiating outward. The lens sits on a dark, smooth surface.

Chinese lens maker Brightin Star announced the AF 35mm f/1.8, a fast wide-standard prime lens for full-frame Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras.

The $250 prime lens features an STM motor for autofocus, which Brightin Star describes as fast, silent, and accurate. Brightin Star says the STM motor delivers micron-level precision. The lens also works alongside the autofocus features of Nikon and Sony’s mirrorless cameras, including eye-detect AF.

Brightin Star claims that its new 35mm f/1.8 lens is well-suited to video applications thanks to “minimal” focus breathing. This means that when changing the focusing position, the field of view remains consistent. Lenses with poor focus breathing will demonstrate a shifting image during focusing.

Close-up of two hands holding a black digital camera with a 35mm lens, against a dark background. The camera is centrally positioned and the hands are adjusting the lens or preparing to take a photo.

Another video-friendly feature is that the aperture control ring can be de-clicked by the user. While photographers often prefer hard stops at different aperture settings, videographers prefer smooth aperture changes during recording.

It is worth noting that, due to how Nikon Z-mount bodies handle stepless aperture control rings on third-party lenses, the Z version of the Brightin Star AF 35mm f/1.8 lacks an aperture control ring. The E-mount version, however, has a full aperture control ring.

Diagram showing a camera lens cross-section with color-coded lens elements above an MTF chart displaying contrast vs. image height for different spatial frequencies and lens types. A legend explains the colors and line styles.

Brightin Star places considerable emphasis on its new 35mm f/1.8 lens’s optical performance. The lens features 11 elements in eight groups, including two aspherical lenses, a pair of high-refractive lenses made by Hoya, and a single ED low-dispersion element. Brightin Star promises exceptional control over chromatic aberrations, minimal ghosting, and very high edge-to-edge sharpness, even when shooting at f/1.8.

Good performance at f/1.8 is crucial, as that is where a fast prime lens like this differentiates itself from slower zoom lenses. Brightin Star promises natural-looking focus transitions and soft blur.

Two camera lenses labeled "E" and "Z" are shown with their dimensions and weights: both about 75mm in diameter, 88.8mm and 90mm tall, weighing approximately 420g and 430g, respectively. Both are marked with "35".

The lens’s size and weight vary slightly depending on the mount. The E-mount version weighs 420 grams (14.8 ounces) and is 88 millimeters (3.46 inches) long, while the Z-mount lens weighs 430 grams (15.2 ounces) and is 90 millimeters (3.54 inches) long. Both lenses accept 62mm filters and feature dust- and splash resistance. They both also have a USB-C port for firmware updates, although the firmware update software is only available on Windows.

Pricing and Availability

The Brightin Star AF 35mm f/1.8 promises professional-grade performance at a not-so-pro price. The lens is available now for $250. For reference, the Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S is about $900, while the Sony FE 35mm f/1.8 is $700.

Image credits: Brightin Star

