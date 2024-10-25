Watch The Trailer for ‘I am Martin Parr’ Documentary

The trailer for I am Martin Parr has been released giving fans a first look at the documentary about the celebrated photographer.

Martin Parr is one of the most celebrated documentary photographers of the second half of the 20th century.

I am Martin Parr, which is directed by Lee Shulman, charts the life of the man who revolutionized contemporary photography.

The documentary follows Parr on a road trip across England and gives viewers an opportunity to see him work in detail.

“We are taken on a road trip with this tireless adventurer‚ his camera trigger-finger always at the ready to capture the smallest details of everyday life,” Shulman says in a statement to Variety.

“He is one of the most controversial contemporary photographers of his time‚ his images often amusing and entertaining those who witness them.

“And yet he makes us feel ever so slightly uncomfortable‚ caught between a silent laugh and the frightful realization of recognizing ourselves in his uncompromising portrait of consumerist society.

“We will have the chance to follow him in detail as he works‚ getting beneath his singular vision of the world whilst retracing his hectic life as an often-misunderstood photographer.”

The documentary — which features contributors such as artist Grayson Perry — had its premiere at the Rome Film Festival earlier this month.

Capturing Society

Parr is best known for his colorful photos that are often satirical and a vivid portrayal of modern life. His work explores themes of consumerism, leisure, and social class, with a particular focus on the quirks and absurdities of everyday life.

In a interview with PetaPixel in 2022, Parr said he sees himself as the embodiment of the British sense of humor.

“I’m very democratic in my photography. I’ve done the working class, the middle class, and the upper class. I don’t mind what class you give me. I’m very happy to photograph them,” he said.

“I’m interested in photographing the social classes of England. That’s my biggest project, but remember, I’m very widely traveled. I’ve been all around the world with photographic projects, commissions, and cultural commissions.”

In the early 1980s, Parr decided to move to color from black-and-white photography after being influenced by work coming out of the United States.

Parr has published over 40 photobooks and has been a member of Magnum Photos since 1994.