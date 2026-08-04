Wescott’s New FJ100 Strobe and Speedlight Are its Most Compact Wireless Lights Yet

News
Jeremy Gray

A Westcott FJ100M camera-mounted flash trigger on the left and an FJ100 strobe light on the right against a black background.

Westcott announced a pair of new FJ100-series lights today, the FJ100 Touchscreen AC/DC Strobe and the FJ100 Touchscreen Speedlight. These are the most compact lights yet in Westcott’s FJ Wireless System.

The FJ100 lineup is powered by Westcott’s USB-C rechargeable FJ Mini AC/DC Battery, which the company says delivers over 700 full-power flashes per charge on the FJ100 Strobe and 575-plus full-power flashes per charge on the FJ100 Speedlight. The interchangeable battery works with both lights, which Westcott notes will help reduce how many batteries and chargers photographers have to carry.

The FJ100 Strobe is 15.7 x 12.7 x 7.9 centimeters (6.2 x 5 x 3.1 inches) and weighs 0.7 kilograms (1.6 pounds). The FJ100 Speedlight is 19.1 x 7.6 x 7.6 centimeters (7.5 x 3 x 3 inches) and weighs 0.6 kilograms (1.3 pounds).

Both the FJ100 Touchscreen Strobe and FJ100 Speedlight deliver 100Ws flash performance in compact, portable designs and include automatic and manual 24-200mm flash zoom control. They each work with Westcott Twist Lock light modifiers, including umbrellas, soft boxes, and more.

A person's hand holds a black, cylindrical FJ100 portable flash unit against a blurred background of pink flowers and green foliage.
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Westcott FJ100 Touchscreen Strobe

The FJ100 Strobe and Speedlight include TTL, High-Speed Sync up to 1/8000s, Freeze Sync, Stroboscopic Mode, and fast recycle times ranging from 0.01 to 1.6 seconds. Westcott says each light supports continuous shooting with flash up to 60 frames per second. Each light also includes a built-in LED modeling light and promises consistent color across its entire power range.

The Strobe also features Westcott’s exclusive Creative Mask mode. This mode enables photographers to create up to six different lighting variations without moving their light or subject.

Speaking of lights, the FJ100 Strobe and Speedlight both work alongside Westcott’s existing FJ Wireless System strobes, speedlights, triggers, and receivers. This enables photographers to control up to 16 groups of lights across 31 channels from up to 100 meters (328 feet) away, in optimal conditions.

A person's hands hold a camera with a Westcott FJ100M flash attached to the hot shoe, set against a background of pink coneflowers.
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Westcott FJ100 Touchscreen Speedlight

Behind-the-Scenes and Sample Images

A photographer captures a woman in a white two-piece outfit posing on a pink backdrop in a studio.
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FJ100 Strobe | Eli Infante
A woman with long dark braided hair wearing a black long-sleeved shirt holds a camera with a mounted flash while looking down at the screen.
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FJ100 Speedlight | Michelle Harris

Pricing and Availability

The FJ100 Touchscreen Speedlight is available in Sony and Multi-Brand configurations and is available now for $369.90. The FJ100 Touchscreen Strobe with the new FJ Mini AC/DC Battery is $259.90. The new battery is also available separately for $59.90.

Westcott FJ100 Touchscreen SpeedlightBuy new on B&HWestcott FJ100 Touchscreen SpeedlightBuy used on KEH.com
FJ100 Touchscreen StrobeBuy new on B&HFJ100 Touchscreen StrobeBuy used on KEH.com

Full disclosureWestcott is a lighting sponsor of PetaPixel’s YouTube channel but had zero input or editorial influence on this story.

Image creditsWestcott

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