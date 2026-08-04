Wescott’s New FJ100 Strobe and Speedlight Are its Most Compact Wireless Lights Yet

Westcott announced a pair of new FJ100-series lights today, the FJ100 Touchscreen AC/DC Strobe and the FJ100 Touchscreen Speedlight. These are the most compact lights yet in Westcott’s FJ Wireless System.

The FJ100 lineup is powered by Westcott’s USB-C rechargeable FJ Mini AC/DC Battery, which the company says delivers over 700 full-power flashes per charge on the FJ100 Strobe and 575-plus full-power flashes per charge on the FJ100 Speedlight. The interchangeable battery works with both lights, which Westcott notes will help reduce how many batteries and chargers photographers have to carry.

The FJ100 Strobe is 15.7 x 12.7 x 7.9 centimeters (6.2 x 5 x 3.1 inches) and weighs 0.7 kilograms (1.6 pounds). The FJ100 Speedlight is 19.1 x 7.6 x 7.6 centimeters (7.5 x 3 x 3 inches) and weighs 0.6 kilograms (1.3 pounds).

























Both the FJ100 Touchscreen Strobe and FJ100 Speedlight deliver 100Ws flash performance in compact, portable designs and include automatic and manual 24-200mm flash zoom control. They each work with Westcott Twist Lock light modifiers, including umbrellas, soft boxes, and more.

The FJ100 Strobe and Speedlight include TTL, High-Speed Sync up to 1/8000s, Freeze Sync, Stroboscopic Mode, and fast recycle times ranging from 0.01 to 1.6 seconds. Westcott says each light supports continuous shooting with flash up to 60 frames per second. Each light also includes a built-in LED modeling light and promises consistent color across its entire power range.

The Strobe also features Westcott’s exclusive Creative Mask mode. This mode enables photographers to create up to six different lighting variations without moving their light or subject.

Speaking of lights, the FJ100 Strobe and Speedlight both work alongside Westcott’s existing FJ Wireless System strobes, speedlights, triggers, and receivers. This enables photographers to control up to 16 groups of lights across 31 channels from up to 100 meters (328 feet) away, in optimal conditions.

Behind-the-Scenes and Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The FJ100 Touchscreen Speedlight is available in Sony and Multi-Brand configurations and is available now for $369.90. The FJ100 Touchscreen Strobe with the new FJ Mini AC/DC Battery is $259.90. The new battery is also available separately for $59.90.

Full disclosureWestcott is a lighting sponsor of PetaPixel’s YouTube channel but had zero input or editorial influence on this story.

Image creditsWestcott