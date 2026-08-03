Photography Gallery’s Decision to Exhibit AI Images Sparks Anger

A photography gallery in Belfast has come under fire for hosting an exhibition that featured one artist who submitted a series of AI images.

Jonny Sheridan’s work, titled Galatea, is described as an “AI-based photographic work depicting a failed near future romance between a man and his robotic AI girlfriend.”

47-year-old Sheridan, originally from Dublin, says that his work explores the perils of AI, looking at “whether AI compounds misogyny or if it merely reflects it.” It was exhibited alongside eight other Master’s graduates from Ulster University.

Sheridan’s project is inspired by the Greek myth of Pygmalion, a Cyprian sculptor who despised real women and carved an ivory statue of an ideal woman — he fell deeply in love with it.

“It took far more than pressing a button,” Sheridan tells the Belfast Telegraph. “Each scene began with an idea and went through rounds of prompting, rejection, and revision.”

“Everything was considered and reworked, including composition, background, character development, lighting, style and symbolism,” he adds. “Concerns about AI alignment with human values, the impact on employment and fears about the end of humanity are addressed.”

Backlash

Belfast Exposed, which is hosting the exhibition titled ‘Beneath the Surface’ and describes itself as “Northern Ireland’s premier photography organization”, has faced considerable criticism for including Sheridan’s AI images.

“The fact that this AI slop sits alongside real works by actual photographers is a complete insult to the artists and to the audience,” says Chris on Instagram, who went to see the exhibition.

One photographer tells the Belfast Telegraph that there should be a “no AI” policy, claiming it is “unethical” to use the technology at all.

“There was an idea there that Sheridan had, and rather than using the skill and creativity of photography, he opted to use AI. It’s a shame because this has become the story about it,” says Belfast-based photographer Brendan Harkin.

Belfast Exposed has defended its decision to host Sheridan’s work, saying that the gallery has a “long-standing partnership with Ulster University to present the annual MFA Photography exhibition, providing emerging artists with the opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional gallery setting.”

“Our role is to provide a platform for contemporary photography, critical thinking and creative dialogue, while supporting the next generation of photographic talent,” it adds.