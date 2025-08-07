AI is Ruining Nature Photography on Facebook

Matt Growcoot
Side-by-side images compare a real translucent insect (left) with prominent black eyes and fine details, to a similar but AI-generated insect (right) with a smoother face and labeled “REAL” and “AI-GENERATED” at the top.
Photographer Gil Wizen shared this example of a Facebook page that took his original photo, left, without permission and edited it with AI before passing it off as its own.

Nature photographers have raised the alarm that AI slop pages on Facebook are stealing their work, editing their pictures with AI, and then reuploading them without credit while passing them off as real creatures.

Macro photographer Nicky Bay tells PetaPixel that a number of high-profile nature photographers have complained that their work is being stolen and “mangled into AI-nonsense,” deceiving viewers by accompanying the pictures with made-up stories in the caption.

Bay says that these pages, some of which have millions of followers, are cherry-picking photographers’ images and using AI to regenerate the photos for social media, thereby avoiding copyright infringement scanners.

“It is not just unethical and unlawful. The ones who do it don’t even care what the content is about,” Bay writes on his website. “The generated photo sometimes showcases anatomically incorrect details. The accompanying text is also generated by AI and is almost always factually wrong.”

Bay shared examples of the offending posts with PetaPixel where his work has been stolen.

Side-by-side comparison of a centipede: the left image is AI-modified with exaggerated blue and yellow legs and labeled "AI-GENERATED CAPTION" and "AI-MODIFIED PHOTO;" the right is the unaltered original.
A long-legged centipede. Bay says that this AI-generated photo based on his original photo. The AI version shows the “incorrect placement of eyes and antennae.”
A side-by-side comparison shows an AI-modified photo of insect eggs with emoji faces on the left and the original photo of plain insect eggs on the right. In between is a Facebook post with an AI-generated caption.
Stink bug eggs.
Side-by-side comparison of an AI-modified spider photo with an AI-generated caption on the left, and the original photo on the right, showing differences in the spider’s body and coloration, with social media comments below.
Whip-tailed spider.
Side-by-side comparison of two photos showing a caterpillar and a beetle on a green leaf; one is labeled "AI-MODIFIED PHOTO" and the other "ORIGINAL PHOTO." The modified version appears altered.
Notodontid caterpillar.
A comparison image showing an AI-modified spider photo on the left and the original spider photo on the right, with a social media post featuring an AI-generated caption in the center.
Orb weaver spider. “The details on the spider in the AI image have been infuriatingly altered, but the likeness is indisputable.”
A side-by-side comparison shows an AI-modified spider photo with a skull-shaped back, the original spider photos, and a social media post with comments about the AI-generated image. Text labels highlight "AI-MODIFIED PHOTO," "AI-GENERATED CAPTION," and "ORIGINAL PHOTOS.
Corklid spider. “The spider’s eyes on the AI-generated photo are completely incorrect and does not exist on any known spider.”
A side-by-side comparison shows an "AI-modified photo" and the "original photo" of an insect structure on a branch, with a social media post in the center labeled "AI-generated caption.
Tree stump orb weaver. “The AI-generated photograph has unfortunately moved most of the eyes out of place.”
A side-by-side comparison of two photos of a bright orange and black insect on a twig; the left is labeled "AI-MODIFIED PHOTO," the right "ORIGINAL PHOTO," and a social media post with "AI-GENERATED CAPTION" is in the center.
Long-horned orb weaver. The Facebook page called this animal a “longhorned treehopper.”

Photographer Nick Volpe has also addressed the issue, calling it an “AI takeover.” Volpe says that “over 90%” of what is showing up on newsfeeds is fake.

“The AI images are now getting so good that they are fooling even renowned naturalists. Many of these pages are now using AI to create images of real animals, so the images are looking close, if not exact replicas of this species,” writes Volpe.

Volpe says that these immoral Facebook pages are being paid by Meta for posting this content and accuses the platform of pushing the fake content into newsfeeds. “The people behind these pages are making money literally stealing content from dedicated wildlife photographers,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Volpe says that his own reach has become limited and that it is “harder to continue sharing work on this platform.” He suggests people should only follow photography pages where there is a face to the artist.

Two spiky insects on green leaves; the top image is labeled "My Real Photo" and is more vibrant and detailed, while the bottom image is labeled "AI Generated" and shows less detail and unnatural features.
Mating stick insects | Nick Volpe

PetaPixel reached out to one of the pages, Insect Wars, which has 1.7 million followers on Facebook and 1.2 million on Instagram, but did not hear back as of publication. Insect Wars publishes demonstrably false content that is passed off as real, often using photographers’ work as the basis.

A green and white insect with fuzzy fur, bulging eyes, and a long, spiky crest stands on a leaf. The text "AI Generated" appears at the bottom right. The background is green with a yellow diagonal stripe.
One post of a “passionvine hopper,” which Insect Wars dubs “nature’s fluffiest little alien” and “real”, has been baltantly altered with AI.
Screenshot of a Google search results page for "passionvine hopper nymph," showing various close-up images and videos of the insect on green leaves.
It even shows up at the top of Google Search, top right.

Photographer Gil Wizen has also talked about this issue, revealing in May that he discovered several accounts have been using his photos as the basis for AI-enhanced photos.

“The AI images dilute the exclusivity of the original photos, making it harder to offer them to paying clients, and damage the photographer’s income,” Wizen says of the impact these images have.

“It also misleads viewers to believe these AI creations are real. Those of us with a strong connection to nature can easily detect that something is off here, but the general public cannot, and it breaks my heart to see people enjoying and celebrating something that is fake. To put it quite simply, it’s a lie, a deception.”

Close-up views of an armored, spiky insect with a textured, brown and yellow exoskeleton and prominent red spikes, shown from different angles against a plain background.
Armored katydid. Wizen’s original photo is on the right. | Gil Wizen

Wizen says that reporting and pursuing the matter is impossible and the only option he has is to spread the word and report the page for violating community standards.

Meta has been approached for comment.

