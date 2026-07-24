Indian Police Investigate Claim That Photographer Married Three Sisters He Worked With

Indian police are investigating allegations that a photographer married two sisters and their cousin who he had been working for.

The reported marriage between 23-year-old cameraman and photographer Vikas to sisters Santosh, 18, and Savitri, 19, along with their cousin Saroj, 20, has sparked controversy in India.

According to multiple Indian news reports, Vikas had been working with the three women as a photographer and videographer for the past six months. The three women are social media influencers. Santosh, Savitri, and Saroj say they married Vikas to avoid being separated after marriage, defending their decision amid criticism from religious groups and online users in India.

A video allegedly showing the wedding ceremony between Vikas and the three women at a temple in Padar, India, on July 15 went viral online and prompted police officials to begin an investigation.

अमरोहा में 3 रीलबाज सगी बहनों ने अपने कैमरामैन से शादी कर ली है. कैमरामैन विकास उर्फ विक्कू करीब 6 महीनों से तीनों बहनों के वीडियो कंटेट में उनके पति का रोल निभाता था. विक्कू ने मंदिर में सरोज, सावित्री और संतोष के साथ सात फेरे लिए और उनकी मांग में सिंदूर भरा। pic.twitter.com/UVMMoAESWx — Aditya Shukla (@journaditya) July 23, 2026

According to Indian news outlet The Tribune, the four individuals were called to Hasanpur police station, where they were asked to provide documents confirming they are adults. They were also instructed to submit written statements explaining the circumstances surrounding the alleged marriage. Senior Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar says the documents were being verified and that further action will be taken if any legal violation was found.

Vikas had reportedly been filming videos and taking photographs for Devika, Chhavi, and Alka for the past six months, with the three influencers referring to him as their “husband” in some recent social media videos. They said they decided to marry him after their families began arranging separate marriages for them.

Circle Officer Pankaj Kumar Tyagi tells The Tribune that police have requested proof of age from all four individuals and that legal action would be taken if a complaint was received or if any violation of the law was found. An investigation is also underway by the temple to determine who, if anyone, conducted the marriage rituals.

The alleged marriage has drawn criticism from some Hindu groups and local traders, who described it as being against religious traditions. In response to the backlash, the women told local reporters that they were adults and had married of their own free will.

“We did not marry under any pressure. All three of us are adults,” the women reportedly said in a statement. “We used to think that if we marry, we would marry into the same house, but we couldn’t find such a house where there would be three boys of our age. That’s why we married one boy. We will die but will not separate.”