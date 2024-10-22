Two Men Accused of Attacking Cameraman With Cane in Robbery Attempt

Two men have been arrested in connection with an attack on a television cameraman in Dayton, Ohio.

Christian Morrow, 25, and Billith Lane, 58, are accused of trying to rob the TV cameraman while he was actively working on a story and using a cane to strike him with.

The pair are facing one count of robbery and the use of force, according to Miami Valley Jails website.

Dayton Daily News reports that Morrow and Lane allegedly attacked the unnamed cameraman on Thursday at around 5.16 p.m. on the corner of East Fifth and South Main streets as he was preparing to film a story about a fire.

The cameraman resisted Morrow and Lane’s attempt to steal his camera equipment, which resulted in a struggle.

“During the struggle, suspect two attacked the victim by hitting him with a walking cane,” an affidavit reads. “Both suspects fled the scene and avoided apprehension.”

The cameraman was left with minor injuries, according to Dayton Daily News.

A Dayton police detective obtained video footage of the incident and the department released surveillance pictures and video of the suspects online Friday and asked for the public’s help identifying them.

DPD is asking for help in identifying two suspects in an attempted robbery that occurred on the corner of East Fifth Street and South Main Street around 5:16 p.m. on Thursday October 17, 2024. We are grateful that the victim was not seriously harmed in this incident. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) October 18, 2024

Here is video of the involved suspects — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) October 18, 2024



This push for information apparently paid off with an anonymous tip identifying the suspects which led to the pair’s arrest.

Attacks on Camera Crews

Camera crews must remain vigilant when working out in public, a number of incidents have taken place including last August when a photographer and reporter for Spanish-language TV station Univision Chicago were robbed at gunpoint in Chicago while they were reporting on a string of robberies in the city.

The high monetary value of camera gear is attractive to thieves as demonstrated a few months ago when a New York videographer was robbed of $5,700 worth of camera equipment at knifepoint after being lured to film a fake music video.