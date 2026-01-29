Wedding Photographer Falls Backwards into Pool Mid-Shoot but Keeps Taking Pictures

A wedding videographer has drawn widespread praise after falling backwards into a swimming pool during a ceremony, continuing to record the couple without interrupting the moment.

In a viral video — that has amassed over 20 million views on Instagram — the photographer is seen working at an outdoor wedding that reportedly took place in India. The clip was shared on social media by wedding films and photography Studio Flash Folks, with the caption: “When nothing stops your wedding cinematographer from getting the shot.”

In the clip, the photographer can be seen edging backwards as he captures images of the couple during the ceremony. His attention remains fixed on the newlyweds, so much so that he does not notice the swimming pool behind him. Moments later, the photographer loses his footing and plunges backwards into the water, with his camera still in hand.

Instead of panicking, the cameraman emerges from the water, quickly regains his composure, and resumes recording the couple from the water. When onlookers step forward to assist, the unfazed photographer signals that help is not needed. Seemingly determined to avoid drawing attention away from the ceremony, he continues recording video of the newlyweds as though nothing had happened.

Social media users have widely applauded the videographer’s response, noting how he didn’t interrupt the bride and groom’s special moment. Many commenters commended his professionalism and focus on the shoot, praising him for being so “locked in.”

“He didn’t care for himself but captured their precious moments with dedication,” one viewer writes. Another individual comments: “This is a next-level dedication towards your job.”

The viral clip follows another incident in India that drew public attention to wedding photographers and videographers going beyond their usual role. In November, a quick-thinking wedding videographer made headlines in India when he used his drone to chase down a suspect after the groom was stabbed. During the ceremony, a man walked onto the stage and stabbed the groom three times with an iron knife, injuring his thigh and knee.

Guests immediately panicked, but the fast-acting wedding videographer remained focused and continued filming the suspect with his drone as he fled the wedding. The videographer’s drone then tracked the suspect as he sped away on a motorbike, recording his movements for just over one mile before disappearing from view. Indian police later described the footage as crucial evidence for identifying the suspect and understanding his escape route, and the videographer was widely hailed as a hero.

Image credits: Header photo via Instagram/ @studioflashfolks.