AF Adapter Lets Photographers Use M-Mount Lenses on Canon Cameras

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Jeremy Gray
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A black Canon EOS R6 camera with a wide-angle lens is shown on a shiny red gradient background.

Megadap has announced the M2RF, the world’s first adapter that turns Leica M-Mount lenses into autofocus primes on Canon EOS R Series mirrorless bodies, APS-C and full-frame alike.

While Canon’s insistence on not allowing full-frame third-party autofocus lenses into the RF-mount has undoubtedly limited choices for Canon mirrorless camera owners, there are numerous AF-equipped lens mount adapters on the market, including Canon’s own EF-to-RF adapters. However, Megadap’s new M2RF is the first to convert manual-focus Leica M-Mount lenses into autofocus ones on a Canon EOS R body.

A black Canon EOS R6 digital camera with a manual focus lens attached, viewed from an angle showing the lens, grip, and top controls.

Like other AF adapters for Leica M-Mount lenses, Megadap’s solution uses a motor to power a helical drive system, which in turn moves the focus elements inside an M-Mount lens. While many may first think of Leica lenses being adapted to RF, it is worth noting that many non-Leica lenses also use M-Mount, including beloved optics from companies like Voigtländer and Zeiss, plus modern lenses from companies like Light Lens Lab.

The trick to making these adapters is developing appropriate electronic communication between the camera and the adapter’s processor, ensuring that autofocus information is correctly translated into the appropriate physical movement in the lens.

Megadap promises that the adapter works alongside Canon’s acclaimed Dual Pixel AF, plus the camera maker’s eye detection and subject detection autofocus modes. The adapter also supports C-AF, per Megadap. The adapter includes an AF/MF toggle to quickly swap between autofocus and manual focus operation.

Megadap says the adapter moves the attached M-Mount lens by up to 4.5 millimeters, which can reduce the minimum focusing distance of the attached lens, similar to how a traditional extension tube works. There’s also a four-step aperture lever to manually sync the camera’s displayed aperture value with the lens’s actual aperture. Further, the adapter supports EXIF logging and can record the lens name, focal length, and aperture value for up to four different lenses.

A black Canon EOS R6 digital camera body without a lens attached, showing the lens mount and various control buttons, on a plain white background.
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For the particularly adventurous, the M2RF also works with other adapters, which means photographers could adapt a different mount to M and then to RF.

The Megadap M2RF is built from black anodized aluminum with silver matte pearl nickel electroplating, which Megadap says complements the classic look of Leica lenses. The company says it is designed to support lenses that weigh up to 500 grams. Any lens heavier than that should be supported by the user.

It ships with a USB Type-C adapter to perform firmware updates and customize EXIF settings. It is compatible with both macOS and Windows devices.

A close-up of a black camera lens adapter ring with "MANUAL TO AUTO" text, a red alignment dot, and a switch labeled "LOCK." The adapter features metallic contacts and is designed for mounting between camera bodies and lenses.
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Pricing and Availability

The Megadap M2RF is available to order now for $399. It should begin shipping shortly.

Megdap M2RF AdapterBuy new on B&HMegdap M2RF AdapterBuy used on KEH.com

Image creditsMegadap. Header image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.

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