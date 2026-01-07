Meike Found a Loophole for Canon’s Closed RF Mount

It’s 2026, and Canon has been making full-frame EOS R-series mirrorless cameras since 2018. That has not stopped Chinese lens company Meike from releasing a new 85mm f/1.8 Mark II lens for Canon EF-mount DSLR cameras, which seems strange at first glance, but is actually a clever way to bypass Canon’s restrictions on third-party full-frame RF lenses with autofocus.

Compared to the original 85mm f/1.8 SE Mark I, released in 2018, the new Meike 85mm f/1.8 II promises improved image quality, faster autofocus speed, a closer minimum focusing distance, and reduced chromatic aberrations. In fact, the new EF lens makes all the same promises and offers the same features as the Meike 85mm f/1.8 II lens released for full-frame Sony, Nikon, and L-Mount cameras in November.

The lens weighs about 346 grams (12.2 ounces), accepts 62mm filters, has an 11-bladed aperture diaphragm, and can focus as close as 0.65 meters (2.1 feet). The Meike 85mm f/1.8 II features 11 elements arranged across seven groups.

Canon mirrorless owners were, of course, left out of the equation in November. Canon has infamously restricted its Canon EOS R system, preventing third-party full-frame RF-mount lenses from having autofocus. Meike has barked up this tree before with its 85mm f/1.4 portrait prime in 2023, but the attempt ultimately failed. PetaPixel even got its hands on some of these banned lenses.

While Canon relented and has allowed third-party AF lenses for APS-C cameras into the market, it has remained steadfast in its refusal to permit full-frame lenses.

Instead of trying the same thing it did in 2023 with the 85mm f/1.4 lens, Meike is taking a different tack with its redesigned 85mm f/1.8 II prime for mirrorless cameras. Instead of making the lens in RF mount, the company is releasing it for Canon EF DSLR cameras but heavily advertising its EF-to-RF adapter, which not only includes a Control Ring, like Canon’s own RF lenses, but enables autofocus capabilities on full-frame Canon mirrorless cameras. Restrictions be damned.

The Meike 85mm f/1.8 II for Canon EF mount costs $229.99, just like its mirrorless siblings. However, available bundles with the MR-EFTR-A or MR-EFTR-B adapters increase the price to $239.99 or $269.99, respectively. The cheaper MR-EFTR-A adapter is an ordinary adapter sans Control Ring and supports only automatic exposure, auto aperture, and autofocus. The pricier, though still just $40, version includes a Control Ring and adds image stabilization support and EXIF transmission.

Meike may not show its new lens actually mounted to a Canon EOS R-series mirrorless camera, but it’s very clear what the goal is here, and it will be fascinating to see how the strategy is received by other lens makers and by Canon itself.



Image credits: Meike