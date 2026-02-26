Megadap Unveils World’s First Leica M to Canon RF Autofocus Adapter

A new adapter is aiming to bridge the gap between classic rangefinder glass and modern mirrorless cameras. Megadap bills its new M2RF adapter as the world’s first Leica M to Canon RF autofocus adapter, bringing motorized autofocus capability to manual focus Leica M-Mount lenses when used on Canon RF-mount cameras.

Bringing Autofocus to Leica M Glass

Leica M lenses have long been prized for their compact size, mechanical precision, and distinctive rendering. However, they are traditionally manual focus only. The Megadap M2RF aims to change that dynamic by incorporating a motor-driven helicoid inside the adapter itself, similar to how other AF adapters for M-Mount lenses have worked for other mounts, like the one Megadap released for Nikon Z cameras in 2020.

Rather than modifying the lens, the adapter physically moves the mounted Leica M lens forward and backward to achieve focus. According to the manufacturer, this enables true autofocus on any Leica M lens mounted to a Canon RF body.

The system is designed to integrate fully with Canon’s Dual Pixel autofocus technology. That includes Eye Detection, Subject Tracking, Face Priority, and continuous autofocus modes operating natively through the camera body.

When paired with compatible Canon RF cameras, the M2RF allows users to take advantage of Canon’s autofocus performance while retaining the optical character of Leica M lenses. The adapter includes electronic contacts for transmitting EXIF data and, where applicable, supports aperture selection via the camera interface.

A quick manual focus to autofocus switch allows photographers to toggle between automated and manual control. The adapter also features selectable macro and infinity focus modes, expanding usability across shooting scenarios.

By leveraging Canon’s Dual Pixel AF system, the adapter aims to offer a modern autofocus experience even with lenses originally engineered for mechanical rangefinder focusing.

One challenge with motorized adapters is maintaining stability with heavier lenses. The Megadap M2RF is engineered for heavier Leica M optics and features a rigid construction to prevent wobble during operation.

The adapter is also described as stacking-friendly. Users can add additional mount adapters, such as EF or F mount adapters, while maintaining autofocus functionality. This opens the door to broader cross-system experimentation for photographers who work across multiple lens ecosystems.

The design itself is compact and sleek, intended to balance well on Canon RF camera bodies. The adapter is also tripod-ready, supporting more stable setups for studio, landscape, or adapted telephoto work.

Pricing and Availability

The Megadap M2RF is scheduled for official release in May 2026. Pricing has not yet been announced. Additional details, including final specifications and compatibility information, are expected closer to launch.

Image credits: Megadap