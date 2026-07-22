Now You Can Change the Music on Your Instagram Post

Instagram has announced that users can now replace the audio on a post or carousel without having to delete it entirely.

Instagram created the option to add music to posts in November 2022, providing the opportunity for photographers to create a synergy between their art and music.

But as everyone knows, tastes can change, so sometimes the photographer might look back at their previous music choice and cringe.

Previously, the only option would be to delete the post or carousel, along with all of the likes and comments that post may have had.

But as of today, all the user needs to do is tap the three dots on a post, select edit, and then swap the audio. Furthermore, posts that at first didn’t have any music on can now be brought to life with a sweet song.

Photographers and creators can swap the audio as many times as they like, but as Digital Trends notes, changing the music will not result in a boost in visibility for that post, that’s according to Instagram creator product marketing head Jimmy O’Keefe.

Instagram users have been given so many more customization options in recent years, including the ability to rearrange photos and videos on their profile grid, changing how their content is displayed to followers.

The company has also started rolling out the chance to write individual captions on carousel posts, something that should hold appeal to photographers. “Every swipe can now have a fresh caption,” Instagram writes.

All of these updates, including the one that lets users edit Stories after posting them, make the platform all the more appealing for professional creators with large followers. Some will have posts that keep getting views and likes, so the ability to tweak them when necessary will no doubt be welcome.

It’s certainly better than the AI image generator rollout that the Meta-owned platform tried earlier this month. After initially announcing that their Muse model would be able to make AI images from not just the user’s profile, but anyone’s public profile, Instagram swiftly rowed back on that just a couple of days later, saying that: “We’ve heard feedback that people found this confusing, so we’ve removed this feature while we take time to listen to feedback and evaluate the approach.”

Image creditsHeader photo contains assets licensed via Depositphotos.