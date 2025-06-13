Instagram Will Let You Rearrange Your Grid

Instagram will allow users to rearrange the photos and videos on their profile grid, changing how their content is displayed to followers.

In a blog post on Thursday, Instagram announced that it would be giving users more control over how they present themselves, starting with one of the app’s most requested features: grid customization.

All users will be able to rearrange the order in which photos and videos are displayed on their profiles — a feature that has already been tested in beta this year. The goal is to help users create a more visually appealing grid or highlight specific posts. The update will begin rolling out next week.

In addition to grid customization, Instagram also plans to release a feature that allows creators to quietly post content to their profile without it appearing in followers’ main feeds.

“We know creative expression can feel intimidating, especially when posting something to feed. To address this directly, we’re exploring a way to let you quietly post to your profile without broadcasting it to everyone’s feeds,” Instagram head Adam Mosseri writes in a blog post. “We’ll also make it possible to re-order the posts on your grid. We hope this added flexibility over how and where your content shows up helps you create and share without added pressure.”

Instagram says it has been testing the “trial reels” feature, which allows creators to share reels initially with non-followers and plans to roll it out more broadly soon. The social platform says that trial reels give creators a chance to test how their content performs without the pressure of exposing it to their full audience right away.

“We’ve heard from creators that this takes the guesswork out of how content will perform, and our hope is that trial reels will give everyone greater freedom to explore their creativity in a low-pressure way,” Mosseri writes in the blog post.

According to the Instagram head, trial reels have enabled many creators to feel more comfortable posting more frequently; in fact, 40% of creators who tried trial reels ended up posting more often, and among those, 80% saw increased reach among non-followers.

Image credits: All photos by Instagram.