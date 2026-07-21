‘AI Takes Away From the Artistry of Photography’ Says Robert Irwin

Famous conservationist, television presented, and wildlife photographer Robert Irwin recently did an interview with Parade, dishing on his lifelong of photography, his other ventures like a winning stint on Dancing With the Stars, and, importantly, his views on AI, especially as it relates to photography.

Since PetaPixel spoke to Irwin in 2023, the now 22-year-old photographer/conservationist/television presenter/victorious dancer has been very busy expanding his repertoire of expertise. However, as he explains to Parade, he remains an extremely passionate photographer.

“This has been a passion project of mine and ours for a very long time,” Irwin says of photography. “A lot of people might not realize this, but there’s this part of my life that’s been really probably the most formative part of my life and really created the person I am today, which is photography.”

Irwin is clearly a very skilled and accomplished photographer, but he’s also keenly aware of what’s happening in the photo industry with generative artificial intelligence.

“As with any advancement in technology, I think we sometimes forget about the environmental destruction that it can cause,” Irwin says of AI. “I can definitely speak through, pun intended, the lens of photography.

“With AI, I think not only does it take away from the artistry of photography, but it also dilutes what is impressive. Because we’ve seen so many incredible things, we don’t realize that what is real and that’s more amazing because it’s real, you know?

“When you see the image of the, I don’t know, eagle riding the elephant or whatever ridiculousness it is that people genuinely think is real, when there is the actual real amazing photo, it almost dilutes it because we’ve seen so many incredible things.

“We don’t realize that what is real and, that’s more amazing because it’s real, you know?”

As Irwin admits, though, it can be hard to tell what is real and what isn’t.

He also has plenty of real wildlife photos left to capture, he tells Parade. While Irwin often encounters people who assume he has seen just about every animal there is, he says there are “so many” he hasn’t seen in the wild.

“Anyone who has a passion for wildlife will tell you they have a list that’s a mile of long of what they want to see next,” Irwin says, noting he has never been to South America.

“I’ve always wanted to see sloths in the wild,” Irwin says.

“I’ve always wanted to go to the Galapagos. I have a love for Komodo dragons. I’ve never photographed them in the wild. That is absolutely top of my list. Obviously, snow leopards. I think as a photographer, that is the pinnacle. Polar bears! That’s another one that I’ve always wanted to see. A polar bear in the wild. I think I would just squeal with excitement if I saw one of them.”

Even a photographer as accomplished and well-traveled as Irwin still has plenty of animals left to see through the lens.

Irwin also believes that photography can be a powerful tool to help protect animals and their homes.

“So I picked up a camera, and I started looking at it from an artistic perspective. It just became the biggest part of my life from about age ten, all the way through my teenage years. I’ve always got a camera with me. Now it’s about I know that feeling that it gave me as a kid, and I want to give other kids that feeling,” Irwin explains.

“I’ve spent many, many years of my life capturing nature through photography. And growing up, [it] was my kind of individual way of spreading this conservation message that I’m so passionate about.”

As part of his drive to promote real, actual, amazing wildlife photography, Irwin and the Australia Zoo are teaming up for the 10th anniversary edition of the Crikey! Magazine Photography Competition. This global platform showcases beautiful, conservation-minded photography. Competition entries are open until August 31, 2026.

“I’m looking for storytelling that shows nature as it’s intended. You’re not meddling with anything. You’re letting nature take its course, and you’re photographing it in its true and raw state. I don’t care how many AI photos you see. When you see a real, true representation of nature, there is a visceral feeling that hits you in the heart; you just can’t deny it. I think storytelling and art has to be authentic, and that is just so important. In wildlife photography, we need a true and authentic representation of nature. In our competition at least, there is no room for AI, that’s for sure. It ain’t happening.” Irwin says.

Irwin says big photo competitions are a great way for fellow photographers to take their work to the next level. The Crikey! Magazine Photography Competition is open to all photographers worldwide, whether they’re a kid who just picked up the camera for the first time like Irwin did over a decade ago or an established pro.

“There’s a category for you to tell your story,” Irwin says to prospective entrants.

Image creditsHeader photo by Kate Berry / Australia Zoo