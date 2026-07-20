4 of the 10 Best-Selling Compact Cameras So Far in 2026 Are Kodak PixPro Models

Just last week, PetaPixel wrote that Canon PowerShot compact cameras, including the SX740 HS from 2018, keep showing up in new digital camera sales charts. Sure enough, as Japanese retail analyst BCN+R reports, compact cameras in general are selling in huge numbers.

While it is interesting to see the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS land on BCN+R’s list of the 10 best-selling compact cameras for the first half of 2026, it is actually Kodak-branded cameras that are doing the best overall.

JK Imaging Ltd., the global licensee that makes many Kodak-branded compact cameras, specifically PixPro models, landed four different PixPro models on the top 10 list, including in first and second place.

The Kodak PixPro C1 and PixPro FZ55 were the two best-selling compact cameras for the first half of 2026 in BCN+R Japanese retail network, followed by the Fujifilm Instax mini Evo in third. More on the Instax in a moment.

The Kodak PixPro cameras have had massive popularity for years. While the PixPro FZ55 was Japanese photo retailer Map Camera’s best-selling digital camera of 2025, PetaPixel has reported on PixPro camera popularity for much longer.

“Younger photographers continue to be attracted to older point and shoot cameras and, in absence of their general availability, appear to be turning to very affordable alternatives such as the Kodak PixPro FZ55 — a camera very few enthusiasts have likely even heard of,” PetaPixel‘s Jaron Schneider wrote in May 2024.

At that time, BCN+R shared that Kodak, or in this case, JK Imaging, had the highest market share for all digital cameras, beating out industry giants like Canon, Sony, and Fujifilm.

Even in 2024, PetaPixel noted that the PixPro cameras universally featured old-school camera technology, like small, low-resolution image sensors that would have looked normal in the mid-2000s, rather than 2024 (or 2026).

That isn’t stopping people from buying PixPro cameras in big numbers. Although B&H doesn’t share specific sales data, the PixPro are routinely near the top of its lists when sorted by “Best Sellers.”

Now quickly back to the Instax mini Evo, because that’s an interesting inclusion. Unlike many Instax cameras, which are truly analog instant film cameras, the Instax mini Evo has a digital image sensor. That’s why it’s on the list, and it’s hard not to wonder what a compact camera sales chart would look like if traditional instant cameras were eligible. Fujifilm sells a ton of Instax cameras, after all.

Other than JK Imaging Ltd. and its Kodak-branded cameras, Canon is a clear winner so far in 2026. The company’s PowerShot SX740 HS is in fourth, and the new PowerShot ELPH 360 HS A, or the IXY 650 M as it’s known in Japan, is in fifth.













They’re followed by the OM System Tough TG-7, a very good underwater and adventure camera, and the new Panasonic Lumix ZS99, or the TZ99 as it is known in Japan.

In the eighth position is the Kenko Tokina KC-AF11, a relatively new little point-and-shoot. Then the Kodak PixPro FZ45 and Kodak PixPro WPZ2 round out the top 10.

The resurgence of compact point-and-shoot cameras has been fascinating to watch, with the major camera manufacturers generally approaching the market with a reasonable level of scrutiny. Major players like Canon, Panasonic, and Sony were all very active in the compact camera space when that market totally collapsed at the hands of smartphones.

It is entirely reasonable that these same companies haven’t been falling over each other to develop a bunch of new compact cameras. The new ones we’ve seen thus far have mostly been rehashes of much older models, like the barely-new Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS and the Panasonic ZS99, which are both worse than their predecessors in meaningful ways.

Meanwhile, a company like JK Imaging Ltd. has none of this painful history of seeing its bottom line shrink and inventory pile up. Not only that, but JK Imaging Ltd. isn’t targeting the premium compact camera market at all. Its Kodak-branded PixPro cameras cost under $200, don’t have cutting-edge features, and nonetheless sell like nostalgia-covered hotcakes.

The bottom could fall out of the compact camera market again at any time, but for now, it’s thriving.

Image creditsKodak. Header image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.