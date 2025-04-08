Fujifilm Has Sold 100 Million Instax Cameras and Printers Since 1998

Hot on the heels of unveiling the new Instax mini 41, Fujifilm announced that it has sold 100 million Instax cameras and printers since it launched the Instax series in 1998.

“Fujifilm Corporation announces that the cumulative global sales of its Instax line of instant cameras and smartphone printers, which allow users to enjoy on-the-spot photo printing, have exceeded 100 million units,” the company said in a press release.

Since its launch in 1998, the Instax series has incorporated evolving instant photography trends, and the line’s cameras, printers, and accessories are now available in over 100 countries worldwide. Featuring three different film formats — mini, Square, and Wide — Instax features a diverse range of products, including entirely analog instant cameras, hybrid ones that incorporate digital features, smartphone printers, and more.

“From entry-level models for casual photography to high-end models for more discerning photographers, Instax caters to a wide range of ages, genders, hobbies, and preferences. As expressed by the global tagline, ‘don’t just take, give.’ Instax serves as a vital communication tool and lifestyle accessory embraced by many countries and regions around the world. The unique texture, and nostalgic analog feel of Instax prints have helped earn the brand a wide global fanbase,” Fujifilm continues.

The company promises to continue to “pursue the infinite possibilities of photography” and expand “the world of Instax” to enable more people to enjoy on-the-spot photo capture and printing “for years to come.”

As part of this ongoing initiative, Fujifilm announced the Instax Biz app. This new app allows business users to capture and print photos using original design templates, including company branding and QR codes. Fujifilm says Instax Biz “expands the value of Instax as a communication tool into the business domain.” The company is also working closely with established brands to help bring Instax Biz to events.

There is little doubt that Instax has been a massive hit for Fujifilm. Earlier this year, PetaPixel reported that Fujifilm expects the fiscal year 2024, which just ended, to have been Instax’s most lucrative year ever. These financial results are expected to be published next month. If Fujifilm’s predictions prove accurate, 2024 will mark Instax’s fourth consecutive year of growth.

